It was a perfect night to watch the skies in Vancouver for a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

A pair of aurora chasers from Vancouver, Jordan Leigh (@jordanleigh.photo)and Tobiah Liu (@tobiahlui) got stunning shots of the northern lights.

Leigh told Daily Hive that he and Liu went to Porteau Cove Provincial Park, about halfway between Vancouver and Squamish along the Sea to Sky, at around 1:25 am Saturday morning to see if they could capture photos of the breathtaking phenomenon.

“We were pleasantly surprised at the results we got,” said Leigh, who said there were many people out last night trying to capture the perfect shot of the aurora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobiah Lui (@tobiahlui)

Vancouver photographer Barbora Kyselicova (@bnkphotolife) was also out last night and caught sight of the phenomenon from Spanish Banks.

She’s been studying how to capture the aurora for five years and waited on Spanish Banks, which was packed and very busy with other aurora watchers, to see the lights.

“It was slowly showing around 12:30 am and our photos we took around 1:09 am,” she told Daily Hive. She and her daughter love the outdoors and stayed out until 4 am admiring the sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbora BK (@bnkphotolife)

Photographers in the Lower Mainland have been spotting the northern lights near Vancouver in the last couple of years, but last night was one of the most intense displays we’ve seen in a long time.

Watch Leigh’s time-lapse of the aurora over Porteau Cove:

Vancouver photographer Jordan Leigh shared his video with @DailyHiveVan of the northern lights last night, captured from Porteau Cove. pic.twitter.com/AaiWYXHaFc — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) May 20, 2023

Would you stay out all night to glimpse the night sky like this?