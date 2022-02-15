Pacific Sands Beach Resort is quickly becoming Tofino‘s go-to wellness destination.

The stunning beachfront property recently added an Instagram-worthy cedar barrel sauna by Tuff City Saunas as an amenity to its sprawling 41-acre property.

Rooted in Scandinavian design (Finnish to be exact), the circular shaped wood-fired sauna overlooks Tofino’s iconic Cox Bay, which also acts as part of the “spa” where nature does the work.

In between 15-minute intervals, guests can opt to go for salty cold-plunges right in the wavy Pacific Ocean before heading back in for another sweat session (or, choose to stay cozy in the sauna). For the less brave, cold water showers can be found inside and outside of the cabin-like contraption.

This is also the only sauna in Tofino perfectly situated for storm watching.

During your two-hour private session, you (and your group, which can be up to eight people) can control both the heat and fire for an optimal experience.

Essential oils elevate the experience: guests will find three blends from Tofino’s Clarity Apothecary that can be applied topically or mixed with water over hot rocks for a customized steam.

Saunas are known for their health benefits, including lowering risk of cardiovascular disease, flushing toxins, and stress reduction, just to name a few.

The sauna is complimented by the introduction of on-site spa By the Sea — Massage & Bodywork. Swiss owner Isabel Fischbacher brings her massage expertise to Tofino with a number of signature services like aromatic and hot stone massages, and the ultra-relaxing “The Sun Goes Down.” All are available in 60- or 90-minute offerings.

Rounding out the two additions is on-site yoga with registered teacher Heidi MacPherson. Offered during the summer only, complimentary classes are hosted right on the scenic beach to soak up the fresh air and postcard-worthy views.

Continue the wellness adventure with a visit to the Tofino Pharmacy which offers the usual and holistic offerings, along with a slew of well curated lifestyle merchandise (including an in-store Lululemon shop).

A visit to Clarity Apocethary is also essential where owner Claire Bond customizes treatments to your own needs, all tied to her expertise in essential oils and scent.