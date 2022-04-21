The coast is calling and you’ll probably want to answer.

A new spa experience has arrived in Tofino and it’s probably unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.

Tofino Resort + Marina is offering a trek to a wood-fired floating sauna, nestled deep in the natural beauty of Clayoquot Sound.

The West Coast Sauna Experience takes guests on a 30-minute boat ride to the secluded sauna, situated in a quiet, protected corner on the territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, far away from Wi-Fi or cell service.

Once there, the guide will get the sauna ready and then leave you for a few hours to soak up the natural beauty and enjoy some much-needed alone time with your group.

Sweat it out in the sauna before taking an icy plunge in the ocean Wim Hof-style and then warm up once again by your own personal campfire.

There is also a pair of paddleboards on the dock that you can take out to explore the nearby islands.

But if you’re quite content just taking in the solitude and stillness, opt for some quality time in one of the hammocks instead.

Much like any other Tofino trip, the journey to and from the sauna is half of the adventure.

Guests can catch a glimpse of a variety of wildlife during the excursion, including sea lions, otters, eagles, wolves and the occasional black bears foraging on the shoreline.

The six-hour adventure starts from $1,000 plus tax for four guests.

For an additional $49 per person, the guide will use traps to retrieve crabs and prawns on the way back to the marina and make arrangements for your fresh catch to be cooked at the 1909 Kitchen restaurant for dinner, as part of its cook-your-catch option. The price includes all sides and sauces with your meal.

The experience is available to book year-round via Tofino Resort + Marina’s on-site Marine Adventure Centre. Trips run in all weather conditions, including Tofino’s famed storm watching season.