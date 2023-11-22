Whistler opens tomorrow and here's how much ski tickets will set you back

Thursday is Whistler Blackcomb’s opening day, and many are beyond excited to be skiing or snowboarding again – but this year’s ski season might also come with a bit of sticker shock.

As many continue to be impacted by sky-high housing costs, rising grocery bills, and more expenses, we rounded up how much it will cost you for a day on the slopes.

The biggest takeaway: you can save on ski tickets if you plan a little.

If you buy ahead, you can pay $199 for any non-peak day-lift ticket this season. If you don’t buy ahead, you’ll be paying $215.

However, if you buy on days between December 26-31, which are deemed peak days, you’ll be paying $299 for an adult lift ticket.

If you don’t buy it ahead of time, it will cut into the Taylor Swift budget for sure.

While some other ski hills have been forced to delay their opening days due to little to no snow, Whistler is starting off the season with almost 100 cm of fresh snowpack.

On Thursday, DJs will be in attendance to keep the energy high, and in the morning, visitors can enjoy delicious cookies and granola bars, as well as sponsored prizes and giveaways.

Tourism Whistler reported a rise in bookings as temperatures dropped, despite initial forecasts of a “softer” winter season.

The final chance to buy a pass is December 3, so remember to snag your tickets or a season pass within the next two weeks.

See you on the slopes!