"Last great unspoiled resort": This BC ski resort is home to the best kept secrets

Some avid skiers may feel like they know each and every corner of their favourite mountain. However, there is one local resort, Conde Nast Traveler bets will amaze you.

In its November issue, CN Traveler published an article about Western Canada’s oldest ski resort and its best-kept secret along the slopes.

Journalist Jayme Moye explained that when she skied down Red Mountain Resort last winter, she was delighted to find some surprises along her path.

“As we skied down the north side of Granite Mountain at Red Mountain Resort last winter, my guide, Dave, skidded to a stop. ‘You’ve got to see this,’ he called out, then took off toward an opening in the lodgepole pines.”

Moye said she followed him to then find an old-timey log cabin with smoke curling out of the chimney and a whiff of sausage.

She said the cabin seemed to come out of nowhere.

“Did we just ski through a time portal?” Moye asked the guide.

“The cabin, I learned, was built by a local ski club in the 1930s, a decade before the resort. There are eight others scattered about, some still owned by the original families,” Moye explained.

This incredible sight, prompted Moye to embark on a “sort of wintertime Easter-egg hunt while zipping down runs, yelling in delight whenever I glimpsed another cabin.”

The Red Mountain Resort is one of North America’s largest ski resorts with a nearly 3,000-foot vertical drop that accompanies 3,850 acres of skiable terrain.

“But despite its longevity, Red is far from set in its ways,” the article reads.

“In the five years I’ve lived in Canada, it has changed dramatically, adding a ski-in-ski-out boutique hotel, slope-side condos, and six modern backcountry-style cabins, located on the far side of Granite Mountain in Paradise Basin and accessible only by chairlift,” the article continues.

This upcoming season, there will also be a full-service food truck, a bar, and an indoor and outdoor seating area at Topping Creeks.

There are five peaks with multiple faces on Red.

Granite Mountain alone has a rare 360-degree descent since it can be skied on all four sides.

Despite all its growth and development, “you’ll still find the same unpretentious, welcoming atmosphere.”

Red calls itself “the last great unspoiled resort,” to which Moye said, “I’d have to agree.”

The resort plans to open on December 10 for the Winter season.