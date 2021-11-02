There are a ton of options when it comes to fast-food but even that can get boring, especially if you’re in search of healthier alternatives.

We’ve ranked chicken nuggets, breakfast sandwiches, and coffees but now it’s time to look at the next best thing: sandwiches.

That includes subs, pitas, and wraps of course.

Our list features five different restaurants categorized from the least favourable to the best and most rewarding option. Eating healthy can be hard for some but these spots definitely come with the flavour.

Now it’s time to see who will come out on top! Here’s our critical list of popular sandwiches ranked from worst to best.

5. Arby’s

Arby’s definitely has the meats but its just too overwhelming for one to consume. It’s too much meat and it can get nauseating. Cut back on the meat slices and we’ll see.

4. Quiznos

Quiznos has shuttered faster than it expanded. It’s a good option when Pita Pit and Subway are closed. Maybe even Mr. Sub!

3. Subway

Subway is the perfect meal at literally any time of day since they do have breakfast options. They have size options, bread choices, and a handful of toppings and sauces to choose from. Is it worth a top spot? No, there are better options out there.

2. Mr. Sub

This ranking is based purely on the fact that Mr. Sub has a lot of variety. It’s been around since the 60s and they offer a ton of sauce options and toppings, as well as sub-combinations and wraps.

1. Pita Pit

Pita Pit comes in the top place for its healthy wraps. You feel almost renewed after you take a bite. It’s fresh, delicious, and did we say healthy? They have over 15 pita options which can all be customized to your liking.