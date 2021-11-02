Canadian star Dan Levy to host a new cooking show all about brunch

Beloved Canadian icon Dan Levy will be venturing into a hosting gig for a new unscripted cooking competition show called “The Big Brunch.”

HBO Max has ordered the new cooking show, which Levy just so happens to have created. Levy has partnered with Boardwalk Pictures to bring a new “great American culinary success story” surrounding the world of brunch.

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do. They just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale,” said Dan Levy.

“I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

The show is currently in the works, and producers are on the search for upcoming culinary talent. Unfortunately for Canadians, participants must be at least 21 years old and a legal US resident.

“What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu,” said Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“There’s no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savoury dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine!”

The Big Brunch is anticipated to air in 2022.