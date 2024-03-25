Beautiful spots to take spring photos in Vancouver you won't be-leaf

The sun is coming out, and the days are getting longer, which means one thing — more opportunities to get the perfect pics for the ‘gram this spring.

If you’re looking for a way to up your Insta game right here in the Vancouver area, you might want to check out these spots for inspiration.

Here are 10 of the best places to take spring photos in and around the city:

Queen Elizabeth Park

Queen Elizabeth Park is the perfect place to stop and smell the flowers with the gorgeous cherry blossom trees in full bloom for your spring photos.

After a long winter, it’s time to take in rows and rows of colourful flowers to brighten your mood and inspire you for spring. The Botanica Tulip Festival kicks off in mid-April, with over a million bulbs ready to bloom throughout the season.

Stanley Park Seawall

The Stanley Park Seawall is gorgeous at any time of the day, but here it is captured in all of its morning glory. Remember, the early bird gets the… Instagram picture?

Lynn Canyon

The sun is starting to peek through the clouds and, as seen here, the trees, too. Lynn Canyon is a hidden gem, and standing amongst the trees as the sunlight barely peeks through can make for a stunning photo-op.

Art Phillips Park

Conveniently located near the Burrard SkyTrain Station, Art Phillips Park is a beautiful sanctuary tucked away within the city. While passersby might not find the area particularly appealing for most of the year, the park lights up with blossoms in the spring.

Central Park, Burnaby

Get lost in a sea of pink at Burnaby’s Central Park, or walk along the water for the perfect spring pictures.

Mount Seymour

If you’re feeling up for an early-morning adventure, you can climb Mount Seymour to capture the stunning spring sunrise.

VanDusen Botanical Garden

Nothing says spring quite like getting lost in the greenery at VanDusen Botanical Garden while being surrounded by tons of colourful flowers.

Lonsdale Quay

Capture Vancouver in all its spring glory by taking pictures of the cool twilight glow at the Lonsdale Quay.

Lighthouse Park

Lighthouse Park is a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike, so if you want to be a tourist in your own backyard, head over to capture the sunset or enjoy stunning views like this.

Be sure to tag #dailyhivevan in your spring photos, Vancouver!