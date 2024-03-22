Over 20 FREE and cheap events to check out in Metro Vancouver this spring

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Thu, April 11, 7:30pm
Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12
Thu, April 11, 7:30pm
Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20
Save your money this spring! Check out these 27 free and inexpensive things to do around Metro Vancouver this season.
Vaisakhi Parade, Jazz Festival, and Dragon Boat events. What are you in the mood for?
Spring Break at VIFF Centre
What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.
You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.
When: Various dates starting on March 18, 2024
Time: Various screening times
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members. Purchase online
Tian Jin Festival
What: Celebrating the city’s multiculturalism and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly anticipated annual event, celebrating its 12th year this May.
Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.
When: May 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free
VSO Day of Music
What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the VSO School of Music present Day of Music, with 12 hours of free concerts of various music genres for all ages to discover in venues across the city.
When: June 1, 2024
Time: Various performances between 10 am to 10 pm
Where: Various venues across the Lower Mainland
Cost: Free
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade
What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.
Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Hats Off Day
What: The long-running free festival, which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community, features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.
Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.
When: June 1, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Janes Walk Vancouver 2024
What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival of free citizen-led walking tours is happening throughout Vancouver from May 2 to 5.
Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.
When: May 2 to 5, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Dani Gal: Historical Records
What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Admission: By donation
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market
What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.
When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival 2024
What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 25.
VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.
VCBF’s signature event, The Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.
When: March 29 to April 25, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver
Planted Expo Vancouver 2024
What: Canada’s biggest plant-based event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weekend full of fun activities. Discover plant-based living, sustainability, and tasty food for all.
There will be hundreds of exhibitors on display, a huge lineup of speakers, including Dr. Michael Greger, and a live Vegan Fashion Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Planted Expo is open to all ages, seasoned vegans, and the plant-curious.
When: June 1 and 2, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, with one and two-day tickets available. Children under 12 are free. Purchase online
Vessi 500 Dragon Boat Championship
What: Vessi 500 Championship, one of the province’s largest dragon boat races, returns to False Creek in June. There will be four categories of races throughout the family-friendly event, as well as a Vessi pavilion, limited-edition goodies, and more.
When: June 1, 2024
Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Italian Day 2024
What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.
Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.
When: June 9, 2024
Time: 12 to 9 pm
Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver
Cost: Free
Empower & Connect: A Celebration of Women for Women
What: Brazilian Market comes to The Beaumont Studios for an afternoon of shopping, conversations, and connections while supporting local businesses. Discover over a dozen Brazilian businesswomen with local products and services, and take a picture in the on-site photo booth. Partial ticket proceeds will go to support the Ending Violence Association of BC.
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 12 to 4 pm
Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online
Celtic Fest at the Museum of Surrey
What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.
Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Party for the Planet 2024
What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.
This year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.
When: April 27, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
What: The annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.
This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and The Revue Stage.
When: June 21 to 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online
Old Fashioned Egg Hunt at Historic Stewart Farm
What: Take the family out for a memorable day at Historic Stewart Farm. Everyone will enjoy exploring the historic farmhouse and watching the various heritage demonstrations. The little ones can make a take-home craft, and tasty refreshments will also be served.
When: March 30, 2024
Time: 11 am to 12 pm, 1 to 2 pm, and 3 to 4 pm
Where: Historic Stewart Farm – 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey
Cost: $5.75 per child, register online
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest
What: The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and art stations, and of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.
When: May 31 to June 1, 2024
Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Admission: Free
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival 2024
What: Over 100,000 visitors and racers are expected to attend the city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration. The two-day event will include the international dragon boat races and an expanded range of programming, and free concerts throughout the day.
When: June 22 to 23, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Recurring events and activities
Bill Reid Gallery – Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the most significant public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Community Jam at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam.
When: The last Saturday of every month
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Eat fresh at farmers’ markets
White Rock Farmers’ Market
Live music, over 80 vendors, and great local produce and food products make the White Rock Farmers’ Market a great community event for South Surrey and White Rock.
When: Every Sunday from April 21 to October 13, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock (Beside Whaling Wall)
Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market
What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.
When: Every Saturday from May 4 until October 26, 2024
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby
Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers’ Market
What: This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevvies, artisans, live music, food trucks and more. There will also be themed celebrations on select dates throughout the season.
When: Every other Saturday from June 8 until November 9, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta
Coquitlam Farmers’ Market
What: The Coquitlam Farmers Market is celebrating its 27th year by gathering a curated lineup of farmers, bakers, crafters and makers, food trucks and more every Sunday.
When: Every Sunday from May 5 to October 2024
Time: 9 am to 1 pm
Where: Dogwood Pavilion Parking Lot – 1655 Winslow Avenue, Coquitlam
Kwantlen St. Farmers’ Market
What: The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.
When: Every Tuesday from May 14 until November 12, 2024
Time: 12 pm to 4 pm
Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond