Over 20 FREE and cheap events to check out in Metro Vancouver this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Save your money this spring! Check out these 27 free and inexpensive things to do around Metro Vancouver this season.

Vaisakhi Parade, Jazz Festival, and Dragon Boat events. What are you in the mood for?

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town. And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters.

Events and activities in and around Metro Vancouver

What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.

When: Various dates starting on March 18, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members. Purchase online

What: Celebrating the city’s multiculturalism and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly anticipated annual event, celebrating its 12th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the VSO School of Music present Day of Music, with 12 hours of free concerts of various music genres for all ages to discover in venues across the city.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: Various performances between 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Various venues across the Lower Mainland

Cost: Free

What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The long-running free festival, which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community, features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival of free citizen-led walking tours is happening throughout Vancouver from May 2 to 5.

Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.

When: May 2 to 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 25.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

VCBF’s signature event, The Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

When: March 29 to April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Canada’s biggest plant-based event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weekend full of fun activities. Discover plant-based living, sustainability, and tasty food for all.

There will be hundreds of exhibitors on display, a huge lineup of speakers, including Dr. Michael Greger, and a live Vegan Fashion Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Planted Expo is open to all ages, seasoned vegans, and the plant-curious.

When: June 1 and 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with one and two-day tickets available. Children under 12 are free. Purchase online

What: Vessi 500 Championship, one of the province’s largest dragon boat races, returns to False Creek in June. There will be four categories of races throughout the family-friendly event, as well as a Vessi pavilion, limited-edition goodies, and more.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

When: June 9, 2024

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Brazilian Market comes to The Beaumont Studios for an afternoon of shopping, conversations, and connections while supporting local businesses. Discover over a dozen Brazilian businesswomen with local products and services, and take a picture in the on-site photo booth. Partial ticket proceeds will go to support the Ending Violence Association of BC.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

This year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.

This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and The Revue Stage.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: Take the family out for a memorable day at Historic Stewart Farm. Everyone will enjoy exploring the historic farmhouse and watching the various heritage demonstrations. The little ones can make a take-home craft, and tasty refreshments will also be served.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 12 pm, 1 to 2 pm, and 3 to 4 pm

Where: Historic Stewart Farm – 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey

Cost: $5.75 per child, register online

What: The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and art stations, and of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

When: May 31 to June 1, 2024

Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Over 100,000 visitors and racers are expected to attend the city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration. The two-day event will include the international dragon boat races and an expanded range of programming, and free concerts throughout the day.

When: June 22 to 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Recurring events and activities