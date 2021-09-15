Marriage proposals can be an anxiety-inducing scenario for many couples, but luckily, the beauty of Vancouver takes the headache out of finding a place to propose.

While it may seem like an attractive option, you don’t need to travel to Italy or the Grand Canyon to propose.

Here are the best places to surprise bae with the big question they’ve been waiting for:

“Will you marry me?”

You may have walked by the engagement sculpture at Sunset Beach a hundred times and not realized what it was.

This piece of public art, designed by late American artist, Dennis Oppenheim, depicts two diamond rings made of aluminum, steel, and plexiglass.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to surprising your partner with a proposal under these rings.

Offering views like no other, getting up to the top of one of the peaks at the Chief in Squamish is no easy task.

In some ways, it symbolizes a good relationship.

Once you and your partner get up to the top of the highest peak, it’s hard to think of a better place to say yes, hopefully. There are also usually fewer tourists here than Grouse Mountain.

Lighthouse Park is the perfect place for a fairy tale moment between you and your partner.

Consequently, if your partner says no, it also makes for a great place to cry.

If you’re a seasoned traveller, it’d be no surprise to you that most BC ferry trips offer stunning views of the province and Vancouver Island.

While there are plenty of places on the island to propose, like the beautiful Tofino, there’s something romantic about being out on the sea with your partner, making it the perfect time to ask them to marry you.

However, it might not be a great idea if your partner is prone to seasickness.

There are few places as picturesque as Vancouver’s Gastown.

Essentially the birthplace for Vancouver photo-ops, the backdrops for a proposal in Gastown are endless. And it’s particularly beautiful at night.

Just don’t propose in front of the steam clock unless you want tourists around.

Often used as a venue for weddings, the UBC Rose Garden features ocean and mountain views to serve as the perfect backdrop to make your partner the happiest they’ve ever been.

Featuring over a dozen different types of roses, it’s a great spot for some pictures after you ask the big question.

Asking someone to marry you is kind of like a leap of faith.

So, what better way to ask the big question than while doing a tandem bungee jump at Whistler Bungee?

The only caveat is that your combined weight must be below 300 pounds.

On a similar, adrenaline-filled note, as long as you and your partner aren’t afraid of heights, standing in the middle of the Capilano Suspension Bridge, 70 metres above the Capilano River, could make for an epic proposal spot.