Located in New Westminister, Artusi Restaurant is a cozy restaurant with a well-defined character, serving up authentic contemporary rustic Italian food.

Delbert Cirfera grew up in the restaurant world.

His family had been running restaurants in Italy for as long as he could remember, so after spending eight years in Vancouver’s hospitality industry, it was a no-brainer for Cirfera to open up his own Italian restaurant.

Joined by his wife and two other Italian friends, the four opened Artusi Restaurant in the winter of 2019 at 412 6th Street in Uptown New Westminster.

The spot got its name from Pellegrino Artusi, a man defined by his passions for cooking and literature.

Pellegrino Artusi has been an inspiration to food lovers around the world since 1891 when La Scienza in Cucina e l’Arte di Mangiare Bene (The Science of Cooking and the Art of Eating Well) was first published.

“He created what is still considered the original Italian cookbook — built with traditional and culturally defining recipes from all corners of the entire nation,” Cirfera explained to Daily Hive.

“We are proud to call ourselves Artusi, and embrace the history of Italian cuisine.”



Following in Pellegrino Artusi’s footsteps, embracing and showcasing Italian cuisine and culture is exactly what Artusi Restaurant is doing in New Westminister.

Using a small number of ingredients, the chefs create flavour-rich dishes from scratch, many of which are not commonly known to North Americans.

“90% of the dishes in our menu are not common in North America,” said Cirfera.

“This is a part of the Artusi experience.”

Other parts of the Artusi experience include limited seating of only 40, in order to fully encapsulate “the joy and calm atmosphere of an Italian experience.”

In addition to a homely interior, the smell of freshly-baked focaccia and pasta wavers through the restaurant.

When asked what the most popular dish on the menu is, Cirfera knew right away that it was the gnocchi tartufati, which is porcini mushrooms and truffle sauce.

Although delicious, Cirfera’s favourite dish has to be the filetto di manzo tagliata, or pan-seared beef tenderloin and fingerling potato with garlic, fresh herb butter, and roasted tomato.

Those interested in being whisked away to a night out in Italy can visit Artusi Restaurant from Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday from 4:30 to 9 pm.