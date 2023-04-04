Whether or not you actually celebrate Easter, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Mini Eggs are the absolute best part of the holiday.

Other than buying several bags of the chocolate treat and eating way too many of them at once, there are many different ways to get your fill of the iconic Easter treat.

Vancouver’s ice cream parlours, dessert shops, cafes, and more have really stepped up their game this year, offering everything from ice cream sandwiches to tiramisu bedecked with the little pastel-coloured eggies.

These treats are only available for a very limited time though, so don’t wait!

Here are our top picks for this year’s best Mini Egg treats in Vancouver.

La Glace

Award-winning French ice cream parlour La Glace doesn’t do anything halfway, and that includes its Easter offerings. This year, the shop is offering not one but four different Mini Egg treats, including a Mini Egg hot chocolate, Mini Egg ice cream, Mini Egg ice cream cake, and Mini Egg ice cream sandwiches.

Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver

One of the city’s most favourite ice cream parlours, Earnest Ice Cream is offering a Mini Egg Sammie for this year’s Easter season. Made with blue robin’s egg-coloured vanilla ice cream dotted with Mini Eggs and sandwiched between two strawberry cake slices (with a layer of jam, too), this sammie looks like an Easter treat we’re going to need to get our hands on ASAP.

Address: Various locations

Brightside’s pastry program is already fantastic, but this Easter it’ll also have a very special treat on offer: Mini Egg Cookies. Think perfect, classic chocolate chip cookies but with Mini Eggs instead of chips or chunks.

Address: 3040 W Broadway, Vancouver

Burdy

Burdy is a food bus parked outside of Container Brewing in Strathcona, and this year it’s bringing back its iconic Easter Beeramisu. Made with Container’s Depravity Nitro Chocolate Porter and Mini Eggs, this treat is one you’re definitely going to want to grab – only available until April 8.

Address: Container Brewing, 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

The Pie Hole

This specialty pie shop is offering a Mini Egg Cream pie for the month of April, but you can also grab a Mini Egg milkshake at both of its locations for Easter.

Address: 7832 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-7437

Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-1000

Kouign Café has officially brought back its Mini Egg Cookies this year, featuring its mochiko-and-wheat-flour blend, dark chocolate chip White Rabbit Cookie, crushed mini eggs, and a touch of sea salt.

Address: 18 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-633-8333

Just like last year, this hidden gem in Langley is serving up mini egg cookie dough that’s too good to share. The outpost routinely sells out of this cult-favourite Easter treat, so get yours before it’s too late.

Address: #117-20353 64th Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-530-1518

