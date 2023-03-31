Easter eggnog at Canadian stores has everyone asking the same question

If the thought of sipping on a nice glass of eggnog evokes warm holiday feelings and the tunes of Christmas carols, it’s time to adjust to your new reality.

Easter eggnog is hitting the shelves of Canadian grocery stores, and the reaction has been mixed at best.

A post on Facebook raised many eyebrows after someone spotted the 946 ml containers of eggnog featuring Easter-themed pastel colours and eggs at a Calgary grocery store.

“Must’ve forgotten about the pallet in the back corner,” one person quipped.

Now, most can agree that eggnog is delicious, but many were asking the same question — why is this happening, and who asked for this?

“I love eggnog, but something about Easter eggnog just bothers me lol,” someone else wrote.

“Why!!!??? I love it, but why in April?? Lol,” said another.

Others don’t seem to mind the odd timing too much, however. Some even believe it to be a genius marketing ploy.

“If we have chocolate eggs at Eastertime I guess it makes sense we can have egg nog … why hasn’t anyone thought of this before,” one user questioned.

“I’m really surprised they haven’t figured this out sooner eggnog for Easter which is all about eggs .”

This isn’t the first time the beverage has been introduced as an Easter drink. In 2015, eyebrows were raised when the chick-shaped marshmallow, Peeps, teamed up with an American dairy company to create a range of Easter drinks, including eggnog.

Daily Hive reached out to Dairyland, the company producing the eggnog, but did not hear back at the time of publishing. You can find the product in stores where Dairyland is sold.

Will you be buying Easter eggnog? Let us know in the comments.