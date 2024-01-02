New year, new me: 5 cheap Vancouver gyms you can sign up for 2024

​​Are New Year’s resolutions still in, or are they out this year? Either way, staying fit and healthy will always be in style.

January is when people set goals for themselves for things they want to improve and develop. Despite avid gym goers often complaining about all the new people in the gym after January 1st, it is better to be one of them than on the couch.

Choosing the right gym for you is essential to help you stay motivated throughout the year and continue to ride out the fitness goals you set in January.

Here are some of the cheapest places in the city where you can grab a gym pass to start putting your New Year’s resolutions into motion.

​​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPARTACUS GYM (@spartacusgym)

Located in East Vancouver at 1522 Commercial Drive, Spartacus Gym has become a community staple that has served the community for 50 years.

They also have a January promotion where when you sign up with a friend for a yearly gym pass membership, you will get it half off from the regular $560 reduced to $275 each.

A monthly gym pass by itself will cost you $57 per month.

How’s that for saving some cash in the new year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fit4Less (@fit4less_canada)

Given the name, we had a hunch this place would be a little cheaper.

Fit4Less, located at 1201 West Pender Street in Vancouver, has a lot of different membership options you can attend for cheap.

If you choose to go with a monthly gym pass, it will set you back $7.99 bi-weekly.

There’s also another monthly option called the “black card” that gives you more access to the other amenities the gym has to offer, such as tanning beds and separate weight rooms.

If you’re looking to really commit to your New Year’s resolution, a yearly gym pass here costs $49.99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness (@trevorlindenfitness)

This gym chain has locations in North Vancouver, Burnaby, and Downtown Vancouver, with a few different membership options depending on your location and fitness goals.

Club16’s monthly gym membership for a single location is $16.98, which seems reasonable; however, it doesn’t give you access to all the other Metro Vancouver locations like a yearly membership will.

For a yearly membership, you would pay a little bit less, around $14.99 bi-weekly, and would have access to all the other Club 16 locations in Metro Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLYMPUS UNISEX FITNESS CENTER (@olympusunisexgym)

If you’re looking to embark on your fitness journey but don’t know where to start, Olympus Fitness Centre has a variety of classes available for you to scope out.

Whether it’s strength training or agility, there is an option for people from all walks of life.

If you’re looking to pass through, drop-in costs $10, and a monthly pass here costs $54.99.

If you’re looking for more of a long-term commitment, it will cost you $535 for the year, which works out to $37.13 a month.

Last but certainly not least, you can always rely on the good old community centres to keep in shape if you’re on a budget.

Why not try one of the 25 fitness centres located in Vancouver that are guaranteed to be within close proximity to your neighbourhood?

A monthly pass to the Kerrisdale community centre will set you back $41 per month; however, you can only use that pass at that location. Other spots, like the Vancouver Aquatic Centre and Fitness Centre , are a bit pricier at $59.95 per month, but you can use that pass at many other Park Board-operated locations in the city. Hillcrest Fitness Centre passes are also $59.95 per month, and the drop-in is $7.41 for an adult between 19 and 64 years old. To learn more about the price for each pass, you can head to the website by clicking here

Here’s a list of all the community centres in Vancouver to check out.

The minimum age to use all of the community centres located in Vancouver is 13.

What are your fitness goals for 2024? Let us know in the comments.