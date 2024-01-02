It’s officially the season of “new year, new me.” If you’ve been hyping yourself up about making some serious life changes as 2024 starts, you’re not the only one.

The beginning of the new year is a great time to start making changes that will leave you feeling healthier and happier. But keeping all your New Year’s resolutions can be pretty tricky once you come out of the holiday haze.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t have any New Year’s resolutions. This year could be the year of smaller goals you can stick to when everyday life gets in the way. Here are some small and achievable New Year’s resolutions you can maintain beyond January.

Exercise with a walk

Being more active is a typical resolution for the start of the new year. Gym memberships boom at the beginning of January and then slowly decline as the year goes on and pressures of time and finance build up.

To maintain being more active throughout the new year, try narrowing your exercise goals. Yes, a gym membership is great, but going on a walk is great too. Make time once a week to go on a long walk to get your body moving more consistently. It’s a cheaper gym alternative and gets you some fresh air.

Order less takeout

We all know the struggle of coming home from work and being too tired to cook. Plus, with Uber Eats making all of Vancouver’s delicious treats so readily available, we’re basically doomed – it’s time for that to stop.

Limit how many times you can use food delivery apps in a month. This resolution is one where you can customize your limit to suit your lifestyle and ease out ordering in without going cold turkey for those days when you genuinely don’t have time to make yourself something. Eventually, you might get so used to going without food deliveries that you delete the apps for good.

Dedicate time each week to a new hobby

Have you ever wanted to learn guitar? Learn to dance? Start painting? Well, the new year is the perfect time to start picking up that new hobby you’ve been putting off.

Starting a new hobby takes time, and sadly, that’s something that is hard to put aside each week, but consistency is key to learning something new. So, take a look at your weekly schedule and figure out what day you have a long enough break to dedicate an hour or two to doing whatever hobby you’ve been dying to learn.

Drink more water

Yes, we’re sure you’re all too familiar with this fateful resolution. Drinking enough water each day seems straightforward, yet somehow, it almost never happens. No more. This is the year we can finally do it.

There are plenty of tips and tricks to get yourself drinking water consistently throughout the day. You can get yourself a water bottle with hourly goals written into it. You can pour yourself a jug of water each morning to start your day off. You can add fruit to your water to make it more flavourful. Let’s try to make 2024 the year of good hydration and good vibrations.

Spend less time on your phone

In the age of technology, it’s pretty hard to live everyday life without a phone. Whether it’s for keeping in touch with friends and family or answering work calls, you use your phone a lot each day.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing to use your phone, but it can be incredibly refreshing to be without it. Set limits on what apps you use each day to slowly reduce your screen time. If you go on a walk, you can switch your phone to airplane mode to make sure you don’t get caught up checking your messages, email, Instagram, etc. Here’s to a year of less scrolling.

What other resolutions are on your list this new year? Let us know in the comments below.