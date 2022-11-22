So you’ve done all the easy winter hikes in Vancouver and you’re looking for more of a challenge? Have we got some hikes for you.

From snowy waterfalls in old-growth forests to spectacular views from island mountains, you’re sure to find inspiration here to get your hike on.

So here are eight scenic hikes in and around Vancouver all rated at least intermediate in difficulty and open year-round. Happy hiking!

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from North Shore Rescue and AdventureSmart.

North Shore

What: This hike will have you clambering over streams, tree roots and rubble as you make your way through groves of old-growth Cedar – but it’s all worth it when you get to the falls.

How long: Five hours or 14 km

Where: Starts and ends at the parking lot of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park.

Get there: A 40-minute drive from downtown, or take the Seabus plus bus 228 instead.

What: A rugged hike into the backcountry, across roots, creeks and fallen trees, past an old-growth cedar, with several trees growing on it, and ending at a spectacular waterfall.

How long: Five hours or 10 km

Where: Starts and ends at the top of Mountain Highway.

Get there: A 30-minute drive from downtown, or take bus 210 instead.

A photo posted by Richmond BC Canada (@100ave) on Dec 7, 2016 at 8:25am PST



What: This route hugs the North Shore’s steep mountain slopes, taking you through scenic forests and over several creeks – with quite a lot of stairs and uphill sections.

How long: Five hours or 10 km

Where: Starts at a steep set of stairs between the main and overflow parking area in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and ends at the base of Grouse Mountain.

Get there: A 40-minute drive from downtown to Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, or take the SeaBus plus bus 228 instead. Get home from Grouse on bus 236 plus the SeaBus.

What: This hike begins with a walk up to Quarry Rock, offering sweeping views of Deep Cove and Indian Arm, then continues onto lush forest, scenic canyons and waterfall views.

How long: Five hours or 12 km

Where: Starts at the Baden Powell Trailhead on Panorama Drive in Deep Cove and ends at Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge.

Get there: A 30-minute drive from downtown, or take the SeaBus plus buses 229 and then the 212. From Lynn Canyon, take bus 229 then the SeaBus.

Bowen Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mountain Goers🇨🇦 (@mountain_goers)

What: This hike on Bowen Island takes you through a meadow to Killarney Lake and up a steep forested trail to spectacular viewpoints overlooking the Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, West Vancouver, and Burrard Inlet.

How long: Seven hours or 17 km

Where: Starts and ends at the ferry terminal at Snug Cove, Bowen Island.

Get there: A 45-minute drive from downtown Vancouver to Horseshoe Bay, then a 20-minute ferry to Snug Cove on Bowen Island.

Around Vancouver

Big things on the horizon for 2017 with this guy. Let’s get it done dude ?. “You will become as small as your controlling desire; as great as your most dominant aspiration.” A photo posted by Brad Fairbridge (@bradfairbridge) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:01pm PST

What: This hike takes you through a moss-covered forest to a beach facing Jug Island, a tiny, gorgeous and inaccessible island just off the northern tip of Belcarra Regional Park. You’ll also be able to enjoy good views of Indian Arm and eagle and seal sightings.

How long: 2.5 hours or 5.5 km

Where: Starts and ends at the parking lot of Belcarra Regional Park — off Bedwell Bay Road, near Belcarra

Get there: A one-hour drive from downtown Vancouver, or take the SkyTrain to Port Moody, then bus C26 to Belcarra.

What: This steep trail is sometimes referred to as Burnaby’s [Grouse] Grind and requires hikers to walk up more than 500 wooden stairs. As a result, it gets an “intermediate” rating.

How long: An hour or 3 km

Where: Starts at the northeast corner of the Velodrome near Barnet Road and finishes at the Japanese totem poles near Horizon Restaurant – Burnaby.

Get there: A 30-minute drive from downtown Vancouver, or take bus 160 direct to the Velodrome.

Best place on Earth! #ShareChilliwack #chilliwack #hiking #mountains #sharebc #nature #sunset A photo posted by Hiker John (@johnhiker) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:10pm PST



What: This steep hike up Mount Thom in Chilliwack offers a scenic view of Cultus Lake and the Fraser Valley. Expect a steep hike which climbs steadily upwards, on both switchbacks and long stretches of trail wrapping around the mountain.

How long: 2.5 hours or 10 km

Where: Starts and ends at Sylvan Drive – Promontory neighbourhood, Chilliwack.

Get there: A 1.5-hour drive from downtown Vancouver.