Enjoy nature’s slip and slide at these 3 natural waterslides in BC

Make a splash at one of these waterslides in BC, made possible by Mother Nature.

These three natural waterslides are nature’s version of a slip and slide and are a fun way to stay cool during the warm summer months.

Ashton Creek, Enderby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Mathers (@juliamathers)

Discover this hidden gem near the rugged yet beautiful city of Enderby, tucked away in the Okanagan Valley.

The natural waterslides are one of the region’s biggest attractions and offers fun for the whole family.

Climb on top of the smooth rocks and then slide into one of the refreshing pools of crystal clear water.

Lynn Canyon, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Williams (@jakeyhasinsta)

This beloved spot is a summertime tradition for locals and it’s unlike anything you’d find at a man-made waterslide park.

North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon Regional Park is home to a natural waterslide and a 30-foot pool.

Keep in mind the area is filled with rocks and can be quite slippery and dangerous. The water is also extremely cold, even in the dog days of summer.

Cascade Falls, Mission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse St Louis (@infamousjsl)

Head out to Mission to find a breathtaking natural waterslide nestled in Cascade Falls Regional Park.

You’ll have to hike up past the falls and climb a few rocks in order to find it. But once you do, it will be worth every step.

Again, the water will be incredibly cold, so make sure to do it on a super hot day.