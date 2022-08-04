Just when you thought you were out, another heatwave pulls you back in for more sweat-inducing weather in Vancouver.

The Weather Network is forecasting that temperatures could feel like 30˚C this Saturday, rising to a humidex of 35˚C on Sunday, with heat persisting on Monday and Tuesday.

Vancouver just survived its last heatwave which lasted a whole week. At the highest, humidex values hit over 40˚C. While the heatwave that’s forecast for the weekend won’t feel quite as hot, it’ll still feel hotter than normal for Vancouver.

A heatwave is generally defined as three or more days of temperatures of 30ºC or higher, and the humidex values forecast for this weekend and early into next week are well above that mark.

After a pretty perfect Friday with temperatures hovering around 23˚C and the humidex only a couple degrees above that, things heat up significantly on Saturday.

The Weather Network forecasts a high of 25˚C with a humidex of 31˚C. On Sunday it gets even warmer, with a high of 28˚C and a humidex of 34˚C. The trend continues on Monday as the humidex is expected to hit 35˚C.

Things thankfully cool down a bit on Tuesday, with the humidex reaching 30˚C. As we saw with the previous heatwave, temperatures could feel even hotter inland.

While the 14-day trend tends to be less accurate, temperatures are forecast to stay seasonal following this short heatwave.

Amateur Meteorologist Frankie MacDonald is reminding folks to drink lots of water and hang out in the shade.