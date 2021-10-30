You can stay at BC's mountain mansion with "Beauty and the Beast" vibes

If your favourite Disney movie has always been Beauty and the Beast, then you have to put a stay at Baylock’s Mansion on your bucket list.

Hidden in the mountains of Nelson, BC, Baylock’s Mansion is a storybook-worthy setting – especially in the winter.

In fact, if you book a multiple night stay during November to April, you can get a 25% discount. And you definitely want to see the mansion when it’s covered in snow because that’s when it looks most like the castle from The Beauty and the Beast.

When you’re staying here, you can wander the expansive English gardens and arboretum after you finish your gourmet breakfast overlooking the pool.

If you’re curious about what it’s like inside the historic mansion, then you can take a 3D tour online. Inside, the mansion is bright and spacious, full of different rooms to discover.

Nelson is an eight-hour drive from Vancouver, but you can also fly in through Castlegar and it’s less than an hour from the airport. It’s a really popular destination for weddings and we can see why – it’s an extremely romantic setting.

You can book a stay at Baylock’s Mansion online anytime you want a getaway with Beauty and the Beast vibes.