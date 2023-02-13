10 best frozen foods at H Mart to get for under $16 (PHOTOS)

H Mart is a hugely popular supermarket chain.

It’s one of the premier Asian food destinations to grab groceries, everyday essential needs, and even upscale products. Offering a wide range of Asian and western foods, these markets have it all.

Many reasons make it a unique place to shop, from the bakeries to the tasty snacks to the innovative food courts.

The frozen foods aisle is one of a kind as well.

The cold shelves are stocked with some of the best and most unique Asian foods that can be very hard to find anywhere else.

Lucky for anyone who hasn’t necessarily tried too many of these, we’ve taken a deep dive into all the items ready to defrost and cook for dinner, from kimchi pancakes to knife-cut noodles.

These are our choices for the best frozen foods at H Mart.

Wow Seoul Rose Tteokbokki

There are a few flavours of this frozen tteokbokki, a tasty rice cake that can be used so many ways in so many different dishes (or all by itself).

Crispy Crunch Hotdog

Corn dogs are a classic frozen food item, and one of the best frozen foods at H Mart is the Morean version, with meat wrapped in crispy flakes and soft bread.

Stir-fry Cuttlefish

Frozen stir fries are so popular because it’s a delicious and healthy dish that can be whipped together quickly. Using cuttlefish is a unique way to take this classic dish to the next level.

Perilla Seeds Knife Cut Noodles

Knife-cut noodles have such a perfect texture and are also a sign of authenticity. Because they have to be handcrafted, you know that a certain level of care is there. This option allows you to bring elegant noodles into your kitchen to enjoy whenever you feel like it.

Korean BBQ

Frozen meals are common in any grocery store or market, and these delicious flavours by Marinated Marine include Korean Pork Belly, Chicken Bulgogi, and Grill Sticks.

HS Pancakes

Whether it’s for breakfast or dinner, these frozen pancakes are savoury and come in several flavours like kimchi, green onion, and leek.

SOW Shrimp

Frozen shrimp? Sure, it’s a common item. But fried shrimp in a cream sauce or coated in chili sauce? These are incredible on their own or thrown into a creative dish.

Spicy Beef and Vegetable Soup

Soup is a food that lends itself best to the frozen aisle, and having a few of these spicy beef and vegetable soup bags for a rainy (or sick) day is a great tip.

Shirakiku Takoyaki

Have you ever had takoyaki? The classic Japanese snack balls made from wheat and ingredients like octopus are so delicious after a thaw. Bake, pan fry, or deep fry these balls and drizzle whatever sauce you prefer — we suggest kewpie mayo.

Seaweed with Mussels Soup

The next soup option on this list, this premium recipe is incredibly healthy and delicious, made from mussels and seaweed.