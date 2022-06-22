10+ best H Mart snacks to get for under $10 (PHOTOS)

H Mart is a hugely popular supermarket chain.

It’s one of the premier Asian food destinations to grab groceries, everyday essential needs, and even upscale products. Offering a wide range of Asian and western foods, these markets have it all.

Many reasons make it a unique place to shop, from the bakeries to the innovative food courts inside these markets.

The snack aisle is one of a kind as well.

The shelves are stocked with some of the best and wildest Asian snacks that can be very hard to find anywhere else.

Lucky for anyone who hasn’t necessarily tried too many of these, we’ve taken a deep dive into all the bags and boxes filled with sweet treats and salty snacks.

These are our choices for the best snacks at H Mart.

TKL Egg Rolls

Green onion cakes and egg rolls are delicious but often served deep-fried and VERY hot.

They are both salty and crispy, so these dried snacks that have the flavour of both make perfect sense to us. You can buy these fancy tins instead of waiting to see your favourite food truck.

Homerun Yogurt Balls

These Homerun balls are pastries that are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

Super addictive, these are filled with greek yogurt and have a uniquely fantastic texture.

Nongshim Shrimp Crackers

It’s never really made sense why shrimp flavour hasn’t caught on more in your everyday chip aisle.

Shrimp are a tasty and salty snack, so having them in chip form sounds right. Good thing we can always count on H Mart to have bags on bags of these snacks.

Calbee Grill A Corn

Corn chips, corn nuts, popcorn…there are so many corn-based snacks we love, yet these crunchy grilled corn snacks are still hard to find.

Inspired by grilled corn over the flame, these come in many different flavours, like original, garlic, spicy, bacon, and more.

Korean Popcorn

Korean popcorn is very similar to the standard movie-style popcorn everyone knows and loves.

The main differences are these are more like corn puffs, making for a lighter and more airy texture. It’s also slightly sweetened, often with flavours such as banana.

The kernels are different and often referred to as “mushroom popcorn” for the shape they take once cooked.

O! Tube

We love a good crispy snack in a fun shape!

Scoops, chips, bugles, rolls, and now you know about the tubes.

These are among the most popular snacks in Korea, so you’ll be able to find these at basically any H Mart. The four walls and hollow tube create the perfect crunch and make them great for dipping.

Sweet chili, cheddar, and jalapeno cheddar are just a few of the different flavours.

Cracker Mong

Every person that has tried Cracker Mong has their personal favourite.

Not only are there different flavours of these, like seaweed, potato, and sweet potato, but they also come in different shapes.

Conch, twist, and even cubed are a few different shapes to bite into for a different kind of satisfying crunch with every bite.

Hapi Bing Bing Cone Snacks

Possibly the most adorable snack on this list.

These are crispy, sweet, and fluffy all in one delicious treat. Perfect for an on-the-go snack, these wafer cones resemble ice cream cones with a rich chocolate filling.

Green tea, chocolate, and strawberry filling are three popular flavours.

Aroi-Coconut Crispy Rolls

Made with real fresh coconut meat, these wafers aren’t too sweet or too plain. They’re perfectly balanced — all you have to do is pick the flavour just for you.

Original is the best place to start, the sweet potato ones are fun and purple, and the durian flavour is definitely an acquired taste. It’s said to taste something like chives meets powdered sugar.

Yan Yan

Do you miss Dunkaroos? Do you love Pocky sticks but wish they were coated with more flavouring? Then these Japanese Yan Yan snacks are the way to go.

These little boxes have two compartments.

One has nine biscuit sticks, and the other is filled with frosting, like chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, or yogurt, that you use for dipping.

Pro Fish Bread

These are another extraordinary innovation on a treat that’s usually served super hot, often at markets or out of trucks.

These are doughy pastry-type snacks, like a Twinkie, just cuter and with more interesting filling. Marshmallow, chocolate, or the classic red bean paste are typical options you’re likely to find sitting on shelves.

Choco Pie

Choco Pie seems to take up the most real estate in the snacks aisle at H Mart.

These Korean treats inspired Wagon Wheels and Moon Pies, consisting of two small round layers of cake with marshmallow filling and chocolate covering.

Now, you can find many different flavours, like banana, original, strawberry, dark chocolate, matcha, and more.

H Mart

Instagram