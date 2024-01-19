Class-action lawsuit filed a week after 38 Quaker Oats products recalled in Canada

After 38 Quaker-branded granola and cereal products were recalled over salmonella exposure, a class-action lawsuit has been filed in Canada.

On Friday, Vancouver-based Slater Vecchio LLP announced that it had filed the lawsuit in BC against The Quaker Oats Company and PepsiCo Canada ULC on behalf of anyone in Canada who purchased or claimed to have fallen ill from consuming the recalled Quaker products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall just a week before, on January 11.

It included the following Quaker products:

Harvest Crunch Original Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Dark Chocolate Cranberry Almond Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Raisin Almond Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Light and Crisp Honey Nut Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Light & Crisp Raisin Almond Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Apple Crumble Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Canadian Maple Cereal

Harvest Crunch Cereal Light and Crisp Honey Nut Value Pack

Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Chewy S’mores Granola Bars

Chewy Rocky Road Granola Bars

Chewy Apple Fruit Crumble Granola Bars

Chewy Fruit Crumble Peach Granola Bars

Chewy Caramel Chocolate Granola Bars

Chewy Fruit Crumble Strawberry Granola Bars

Chewy Chocolatey Fun Granola Bars

Chewy Fruity Fun Granola Bars

Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Dipps Caramel Nut Granola Bars

Dipps Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Dipps Rainbow Chip Granola Bars

Dipps Chocolate Fudge Granola Bars

Dipps Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Dipps Cookies and Cream Granola Bars

Dipps Salted Butterscotch Crunch Granola Bars

Dipps Granola Bars Variety Pack

Dipps Granola Bars

Yogurt Strawberry Granola Bars

Yogurt Vanilla Granola Bars

Yogurt Blueberry Granola Bars

Yogurt Variety Pack – Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Granola Bars

Yogurt Variety Pack Granola Bars

“Canadians trust manufacturers to produce packaged foods that can safely be consumed without the risk of illness from contamination,” said Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio.

“Through a class action, Canadians can access justice to hold suppliers accountable through strength in numbers, even if it would not be economical to pursue a lawsuit at the individual level,” he added.

The personal injury and class-action law firm now seeks to identify individuals who got sick from consuming any of the recalled Quaker products.

To participate in the class-action lawsuit, click this link and complete a form.