Class-action lawsuit filed a week after 38 Quaker Oats products recalled in Canada

After 38 Quaker-branded granola and cereal products were recalled over salmonella exposure, a class-action lawsuit has been filed in Canada.
On Friday, Vancouver-based Slater Vecchio LLP announced that it had filed the lawsuit in BC against The Quaker Oats Company and PepsiCo Canada ULC on behalf of anyone in Canada who purchased or claimed to have fallen ill from consuming the recalled Quaker products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall just a week before, on January 11.
It included the following Quaker products:
- Harvest Crunch Original Granola Cereal
- Harvest Crunch Dark Chocolate Cranberry Almond Granola Cereal
- Harvest Crunch Raisin Almond Granola Cereal
- Harvest Crunch Light and Crisp Honey Nut Granola Cereal
- Harvest Crunch Light & Crisp Raisin Almond Granola Cereal
- Harvest Crunch Apple Crumble Granola Cereal
- Harvest Crunch Canadian Maple Cereal
- Harvest Crunch Cereal Light and Crisp Honey Nut Value Pack
- Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
- Chewy S’mores Granola Bars
- Chewy Rocky Road Granola Bars
- Chewy Apple Fruit Crumble Granola Bars
- Chewy Fruit Crumble Peach Granola Bars
- Chewy Caramel Chocolate Granola Bars
- Chewy Fruit Crumble Strawberry Granola Bars
- Chewy Chocolatey Fun Granola Bars
- Chewy Fruity Fun Granola Bars
- Dipps Caramel Nut Granola Bars
- Dipps Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
- Dipps Rainbow Chip Granola Bars
- Dipps Chocolate Fudge Granola Bars
- Dipps Peanut Butter Granola Bars
- Dipps Cookies and Cream Granola Bars
- Dipps Salted Butterscotch Crunch Granola Bars
- Dipps Granola Bars Variety Pack
- Dipps Granola Bars
- Yogurt Strawberry Granola Bars
- Yogurt Vanilla Granola Bars
- Yogurt Blueberry Granola Bars
- Yogurt Variety Pack – Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Granola Bars
- Yogurt Variety Pack Granola Bars
“Canadians trust manufacturers to produce packaged foods that can safely be consumed without the risk of illness from contamination,” said Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio.
“Through a class action, Canadians can access justice to hold suppliers accountable through strength in numbers, even if it would not be economical to pursue a lawsuit at the individual level,” he added.
The personal injury and class-action law firm now seeks to identify individuals who got sick from consuming any of the recalled Quaker products.
