Vancouverites only love one thing more than their patios, and that’s dog-friendly patios. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy a nice cold drink with your furry friend. That’s why we asked our readers what the best dog-friendly patios were in Vancouver, and they definitely delivered.
So without further adieu, here’s a list of the 16 best dog-friendly patios in Vancouver, according to our readers.
Smitty’s Oyster House
Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810
Resurrection Spirits
Address: 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-0059
Steamworks Mount Pleasant
Address: 2275 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-394-2275
Mum’s The Word
Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6246
Okini Restaurant & Bar
Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-263-0155
Powell Brewery
Address: 1357 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2537
Courtside Food & Drinks
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
Red Truck Beer Company
Address: 295 E 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-4733
Leopold’s Tavern Vancouver
Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver
Anh and Chi
Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883
Score on Davie
Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-1646
Stanley Park Brewing
Address: 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-0460
Chewies Smoke & Oyster Bar Kitsilano
Address: 2201 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4448
The Painted Ship
Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-0505
Dovetail
Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-1088
The Parlour Yaletown
Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3322
