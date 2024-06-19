Vancouverites only love one thing more than their patios, and that’s dog-friendly patios. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy a nice cold drink with your furry friend. That’s why we asked our readers what the best dog-friendly patios were in Vancouver, and they definitely delivered.

So without further adieu, here’s a list of the 16 best dog-friendly patios in Vancouver, according to our readers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smitty’s Oyster House Main Street (@smittysoysterhouse.on.main)

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-5810

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐬 (@resurrectionspirits)

Address: 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-0059

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SteamworksMountPleasant (@steamworksmountpleasant)

Address: 2275 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-394-2275

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M U M ‘ S THE W O R D (@mums_van)

Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6246

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okini (@okiniyvr)

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-0155

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POWELL BREWERY (@powellbeer)

Address: 1357 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2537

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtside Food & Drinks (@courtsidemain)

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Truck Beer Company (@redtruckbeer)

Address: 295 E 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-4733

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anh and Chi (@anhandchi)

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-878-8883

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Score On Davie (@scoreondavie)

Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-1646

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Park Brewing (@stanleyparkbrew)

Address: 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-0460

Address: 2201 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4448

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Painted Ship (@thepaintedship)

Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-0505

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dovetail (@dovetailvancouver)

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-1088

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Parlour (@theparlourrestaurants)

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3322



