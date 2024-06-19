FoodPatiosBest of

The best dog-friendly patios in Vancouver, according to our readers

Jun 19 2024, 7:58 pm
Vancouverites only love one thing more than their patios, and that’s dog-friendly patios. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy a nice cold drink with your furry friend. That’s why we asked our readers what the best dog-friendly patios were in Vancouver, and they definitely delivered.

So without further adieu, here’s a list of the 16 best dog-friendly patios in Vancouver, according to our readers.

 

Smitty’s Oyster House

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810

Resurrection Spirits

Address: 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-0059

Steamworks Mount Pleasant

Address: 2275 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-394-2275

Mum’s The Word

 

Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6246

Okini Restaurant & Bar

 

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-263-0155

Powell Brewery

 

Address: 1357 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2537

Courtside Food & Drinks

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

Red Truck Beer Company

Address: 295 E 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-4733

Leopold’s Tavern Vancouver

 

Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver

Anh and Chi

 

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883

Score on Davie

 

Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-1646

Stanley Park Brewing

Address: 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-0460

Chewies Smoke & Oyster Bar Kitsilano

Address: 2201 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4448

The Painted Ship

 

Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-0505

Dovetail

 

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-1088

The Parlour Yaletown

 

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3322

