Best brunch in Surrey you should check out at least once

Craving brunch food in Surrey? Well, do we ever have the list for you.

You can find all the pancakes, eggs, and bacon your heart desires at these spots, making them top destinations for mid-morning eats, if you ask us.

Here’s where to find some of the tops spots serving up the best brunch in Surrey.

South Surrey’s Morrison Cafe has a great menu of breakfast classics, plus a few unique dishes for those who want to try something different. Look for dishes like a Mexican Scramble, breakfast sandwich, eggs bennies, and your favourite omelettes.

Address: 12855 16th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-531-3636

The Roadhouse Grille is a great option for a hearty breakfast. With their famous three-egg omelettes, pancakes, early-riser specials, hearty platters, and a dish called the Hangover Pizza — you are sure to satisfy your appetite.

Address:1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 604-531-3167

If you’re more of a coffee and a pastry for breakfast person, Cuatro Coffee’s is the place for you. They have delicious pastry options and breakfast paninis to start your day. And obviously coffee.

Address: 202-9014 152 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-498-2418

Dominion Bar + Kitchen has a whole brunch menu filled with locally sourced ingredients, Canadian-inspired dishes, and breakfast cocktails to complement your food. They have dishes like the French Toast Tower, Canadian Back Bacon Benny, and Croque Madame sandwich.

Address: 13475 Central Avenue Unit D1, Surrey

Phone: 604-330-0229

The Fresgo Inn has proudly served the Surrey district for over 35 years, and to top it all off they serve breakfast food all day. Stop by to have breakfast for lunch or dinner anytime.

Address: 0102 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-0878

