Best brunch in Surrey you should check out at least once
Craving brunch food in Surrey? Well, do we ever have the list for you.
You can find all the pancakes, eggs, and bacon your heart desires at these spots, making them top destinations for mid-morning eats, if you ask us.
Here’s where to find some of the tops spots serving up the best brunch in Surrey.
Morrison Cafe
South Surrey’s Morrison Cafe has a great menu of breakfast classics, plus a few unique dishes for those who want to try something different. Look for dishes like a Mexican Scramble, breakfast sandwich, eggs bennies, and your favourite omelettes.
Address: 12855 16th Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-531-3636
Roadhouse Grille
The Roadhouse Grille is a great option for a hearty breakfast. With their famous three-egg omelettes, pancakes, early-riser specials, hearty platters, and a dish called the Hangover Pizza — you are sure to satisfy your appetite.
Address:1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Phone: 604-531-3167
Cuatro Coffee
If you’re more of a coffee and a pastry for breakfast person, Cuatro Coffee’s is the place for you. They have delicious pastry options and breakfast paninis to start your day. And obviously coffee.
Address: 202-9014 152 Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-498-2418
Dominion Bar + Kitchen
Dominion Bar + Kitchen has a whole brunch menu filled with locally sourced ingredients, Canadian-inspired dishes, and breakfast cocktails to complement your food. They have dishes like the French Toast Tower, Canadian Back Bacon Benny, and Croque Madame sandwich.
Address: 13475 Central Avenue Unit D1, Surrey
Phone: 604-330-0229
Fresgo Inn Restaurant
The Fresgo Inn has proudly served the Surrey district for over 35 years, and to top it all off they serve breakfast food all day. Stop by to have breakfast for lunch or dinner anytime.
Address: 0102 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Phone: 604-588-0878