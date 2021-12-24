Here are the best Boxing Day deals in Canada

The holidays have finally arrived. And whether you’ve shopped and dropped or you’re ready for more, it’s almost time for Boxing Day.

So whether you’re digging for extra presents for friends and loved ones or finally treating yourself, here are some of the best Boxing Day deals to be found within Canada.

Tech and Electronics

Best Buy: Boxing Day sales have launched both in-store and online. Some products are marked as “Boxing Day Price Now,” meaning that if the price is lower as the week continues, Best Buy will refund the difference in price.

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Kitchen System for $219.99 (save $110)

Insignia Air Fryer – 4.8L – Stainless Steel for $79.99 (save $140)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker for $34.99 (save $35)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch in black for $149.99 (save $80)

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $269.99 (save $130)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (save $120)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum – Iron/Blue for $399.99 (save $100)

Bose: Bose currently has a number of discounts on new and refurbished items, plus free delivery for orders of $50 or more.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $379 (usually $449)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $279 (usually $349)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker for $119 (usually $149)

Bose Sport Earbuds for $189 (usually $235)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset for $319 (usually $439)

Dyson: Save on vacuum cleaners, hair care, and air treatment for a limited time:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal for $549.99 (was $699.99)

Dyson Corrale straightener for $584.99 (was $649.99)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 for $449.99 (was $599.99)

Dyson Ball Allergy+ for $498.00 (was $599.99)

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 for $848.00 (was $999.99)

Fido:

Get 2 GB of bonus data on the $55/month 15 GB plan (online only)

Get the Samsun S20 FE 5G for $20/month for 24 months and $0 down

Get the iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $0 down and pay only $18/month for 24 months with financing.

Fitbit: Select products will be up to $140 off, plus free two-day shipping. Sale ends December 30.

Fitbit Sense for $259.95 (regular $399.95)

Fitbit Versa 2 for $149.95 (regular $149.95)

Fitbit Charge 5 for $169.96 (regular $229.95)

Fitbit Luxe for $149.95 (regular $199.95)

Charge 5 bands starting at $34.95

Luxe accessories start at $34.95

Sense and Versa 3 accessories starting at $34.95

Microsoft: Boxing Week deals at Microsoft include savings on Surface devices, PCs, and more. Plus free shipping and free extended returns.

Save $250 on select Surface Laptop Go

Save $150 on select Surface Pro 8

Save $300 on select Surface Laptop 4

Up to 50% off select Xbox digital games

Up to $800 off select PCs

Up to $80 off select Razer accessories

$50 off select Bose Frames

Nintendo: Save up to 75% off select digital games and software bundles with DLC content both on the Nintendo website and eShop.

You can also save $25 on the following titles:

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Maker 2

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

PlayStation:

Save 50% on NBA 2k22 (PS4 and PS5)

Save 60% on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe (PS4 and PS5)

Save 45% on NHL 22 X-Factor Edition (PS4 and PS5)

Save 50% on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4)

Save 80% on Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 and PS5)

Samsung: Early Boxing Week sales are on now until December 31.

65″ TU8300 Crystal UHD 4k Smart TV for $1,149.99 (save $250)

85″ 2021 Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV for $3,499.99 (save $500)

Galaxy Book Pro 360 (13.3″, i7, 8GB, Intel Iris XE Graphics) for $1,329.99 (Save $400)

Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE for $409.99 (save $120)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for $1,999.99 (save $270)

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $349.99 (save $80)

Sonos:

Roam Ultra Portable Smart Speaker for $199. (save $30)

Portable set (Move + Roam) for $698 (save $30)

Refurbished One (Gen 1) Smart Speaker for $179 (save $20)

Refurbished Playbar Soundbar for $599 (save $111)

Staples: While the Boxing Day sale has yet to officially launch, Staples currently has plenty of holiday deals and free next-day delivery.

Lenovo IdeaPad 182GW0047CF 14-inch Notebook for $249.99 (regular $329.99)

Apple TV 4K – 32GB – Black for $189.99 (regular $229.99)

ViewSonic M1+ LED WiFi Bluetooth Harman Kardon Portable Projector for $319.99 (regular $389.99)

Amazon 8GB Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $114.99 (regular $139.99)

Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam with Ring Light for $79.99 (regular $124.99)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $149.99 (regular $179.99)

Retail

Adidas: This Boxing Week, take an additional 50% off outlet items for men, women, and kids.

Aritzia: Enjoy up to 50% off everything both online and in-store.

Endy: Until January 1, 2022, take $100 off any size Endy Mattress.

Gap: Take 50% off your purchase with code GIFT.

Herschel: Save up to 50% off bags, travel, accessories, and apparel both in-store and online.

Hunter Boots: Save up to 50% off all-weather boots, outerwear, and accessories for women, men, and kids. You can also take $40 off purchases of $200 or more with the code GIFT40.

Indigo: Indigo has yet to launch its Boxing Day sale, but you can take up to 50% off clearance.

Knix: Take 15% off almost everything sitewide and enjoy free shipping on orders over $95.

Levi’s: Take 40% off select styles and free shipping.

Lululemon: Lululemon’s Boxing Day sale is already live on the app, with discounts on hundreds of items including shorts, joggers, pants, hoodies, and jackets. Keep in mind, however, that all clearance purchases will be final sale.

No Days Wasted: Enjoy 20% off sitewide and 30% off bundles.

Reebok: Log in or sign up for Unlocked to receive 50% off with code YAY50.

Sleep Country: New mattresses can be found starting at $269.99, plus an extra 15% off sitewide.

Solestop: Solestop is currently offering buy-one-get-one 80% off on a wide number of items, including brands like Adidas, New Balance, Reigning Champ, and Mitchell and Ness.

Sportchek: Find electronics at up to $140 off, jackets at up to 60% off, casual clothing at up 60% off, and shoes at up to $80 off, including the following deals:

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $258.98 (regular $399)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $148.98 (regular $229)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker + Heart Rate for $88.98 (regular $129)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $142.98 (regular $179)

Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for $262.98 (regular $329)

Vessi: While Vessi has yet to officially announce its Boxing Day sale, you can take up to 30% off on popular silhouettes like the Cityscape, Everyday, Weekend, Sunday Slippers, and Everyday Move.