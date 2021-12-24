Adding a holiday movie night to your Christmas schedule? Netflix has you covered with plenty of new festive movies and shows to choose from.

The streaming service released a funny and romantic Christmas tale and an electrifying superhero film along with a not-so-light-hearted movie about climate change starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Along with titles released earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.



A Christmas tale, a romantic comedy and the story of a man in his 30s who learns — reluctantly — to get carried away by the Christmas spirit.

Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

A tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs.

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

Nobita travels to the future to show his beloved grandma his bride, but adult Nobita has fled his own wedding. Can he ever be a good husband to Shizuka?

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.

A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph leave the ranch for the family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon.

The final season takes the Spy Racers around the world — from the Alps to the Arctic and back home to LA — as they battle their toughest enemy ever!

A mother’s Christmas wish — and the grand prize that comes with it — sets off a fierce competition between her sons.

Retsuko turns up the volume to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake ever when a sly new company president takes the office to a new extreme.