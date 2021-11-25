The 16 best gifts for the makeup and skin care lover on your list

We’ve all got a makeup lover or skincare junkie in our lives! We’ve rounded up some of our face products and makeup gift sets from Canadian brands and beyond right here.

Truly Lifestyle Brand’s Serum Trio

Want smooth, clear, and glowing skin? Use this powerful serum trio ($87) from Vancouver-based Truly Lifestyle Brand!

It includes: Truly Ageless 1% Retinol, Truly Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, and Truly Brightening Vitamin C.

As a trio they help deliver hydration, glow, and even texture. For the best results, be sure to use Vitamin C in the morning and se Retinol followed by Hyaluronic Acid at night!

Available online via Truly Lifestyle Brand.

Innisfree’s Cult Faves

Innisfree is the #1 Korean beauty brand at Sephora Canada right now — and you have to try to see why.

The sister company to Amorepacific has been all over TikTok recently with their cult-fave Dewy Glow Jelly Cream Moisturizer ($32) that will have complexion feeling plumped up and soft. The Jeju Cherry Blossom Leaf Extract also helps brighten your skin for an overall glow.

Innisfree also has a Best Seller Discovery Set ($23) that includes a bestselling pore-clearing clay mask, hydrating serum, and firming cream. The trio of products is rooted in purifying, hydrating and firming, starting with the Super Volcanic Clusters in the clay mask. Early signs of ageing are also targeted with the Jeju orchid and naturally derived hyaluronic acid.

Available via Sephora Canada in-store or online.

Sangre de Fruta’s Essentials

This local fave has Gwyneth Paltrow’s stamp of approval. Bowen Island’s Allison Audrey Weldon produces all of her luxury products on the island, with the goal of blending exceptional organic ingredients and botanicals.

All of the simple glass bottles elevate bathroom decor, making them ultra-giftable. Any of the brands’ best-sellers are go-to items this season, which are now available in sets.

The Botanical Hand Duo, including their hand wash and body lotion, is perfect for your BFF who loves to host ($126).

The Botanical Face Trio ($260) is ideal for the skincare obsessed who is dedicated to clean beauty — or wants to make the switch. Bonus: these products can be customized to their (or yours, since gifting yourself is important, too) needs.

Finally, for the friend or loved one who’s travel-crazed, the Travel Collection ($100) includes a collection of Sangre De Fruta faves like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and more in mini sizes.

Available at Formula Fig in Vancouver or online via Sangre de Fruta.

Skinfix’s Skinfixme Kit

Skinfix prides itself on being total skin nerds. Part of the Clean at Sephora initiative, the British brand is known for its clinically proven formulas to support sensitive skin affected by issues like eczema or rosacea.

Their Skinfixme Kit ($78) includes travel sizes of the brands’ faves, including their sulfate-free Barrier+ Foaming Oil Cleanser to wash away dirt and makeup. Also includes the Redness Recovery+ Antioxidant Redness Treatment, a leave-on overnight mask that reduces visible redness and blotchiness.

Also includes the Barrier+ Lip Repair Balm and Barrier+ Lipid-Peptide Lotion, and Remedy+ 911 Ointment and Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream.

Available at Sephora Canada.

JB Skin Sävvi’s Glow Getter Set

Montreal’s Jennifer Brodeur has a pretty impressive resumé as the facialist to high profile celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and model Ashley Graham.

The skincare guru launched her own namesake line JB Skin Sävvi several years ago, and it’s since developed a cult following on its own. This year, Brodeur has put together the Glow Getter Set ($375) including the L’extrait peoni — an anti-inflammatory face oil that hydrates and repairs skin.

The set also includes the La crème peoni (face cream) to keep skin plump and hydrated, as well as the La bäume, pack of three Le masques sheet masks and finally, a makeup bag made out of recycled bottles. All of the products are irritant-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Available online via JB Skin Sävvi.

Sephora’s Sparkly Clean Set

The beauty masters at Sephora are experts on many things — but one thing they get every right is their amazing gift sets!

We’re digging the Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean set ($48, but $144 in value) guaranteed to add some razzle and dazzle to your face.

Ilia Beauty — founded by Vancouver’s own Sasha Plavsic — is prominently featured with their Fullest Voluminizing Mascara. Other IG faves in here include Tower 28’s new JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm in the nude pink Mix shade MIX and Saie Beauty’s Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter in Starglow (TikTok loves this one).

Milk Makeup and Merit are also included.

Available at Sephora Canada.

Merit’s Holiday Essentials Kit

With its chic gold, gray and neutral theme, Merit’s packaging is definitely designed for the ‘gram — but the clean beauty brand definitely delivers.

Merit dropped their Holiday Essentials kit ($59, but $85) value that includes universally flattering shades to add a pop of colour. The company has earned plenty of accolades for their dome-shaped Flush Balm blush, which comes in the Raspberry Beret tone here.

The gorgeous box also includes the orange-hued Shade Slick gloss in Marrakech and a mini Clean Lash mascara.

Available via Sephora Canada.

Pixi Beauty

Pixi Beauty is arguably the best affordable beauty brand on the market. The British fave only seems to get more popular as time goes on, with fans returning to the same products and trying new ones.

The multipurpose Pixi 6th Edition Ultimate Beauty Kit ($36) has all the shades an eyeshadow lover could desire with 20 mattes and metallics. It’s balanced with 18 face powders to contour, blush and highlight, making this one a collectors’ essential (and great to travel with, too). Pairs well with the Endless Silky Eye Pen ($24), which includes black, plum and gold liners with a sharpener.

Pixi is also beloved for its beauty faves, particularly its toners. The exfoliating Glow Tonic version is included in the Pixi Box of Glowing Skin ($58), which also comes with two of their other best items: the Peel & Polish scrub and Glow Mud Cleanser.

Available at Shopper’s Drug Mart.

Bite Beauty’s Lip Products

This Toronto-based brand is doing big things! Bite originally got its start as a clean lipstick line and has since expanded to be a full-fledged beauty line.

Their lip products still reign supreme, though, particularly their Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick ($37) which is clean, vegan and hydrating thanks to cocoa butter. Comes in 20 different shades.

For those in Toronto, the brand also has their Lip Lab on Queen Street West where you can book an appointment and create your own custom lip colour. Gift cards are available.

Other faves included the Agave+ Weekly Vegan Lip Scrub ($32), which goes hand-in-hand with the Agave+ Intensive Vegan Lip Mask ($34) and Agave+ Daytime Vegan Lip Balm ($21).

Available via Sephora Canada.

Silk’n Titan Always Anti-Aging Device

For the friend or family member that loves their beauty gadgets. Ontario-based company Silk’n has received rave reviews for their Titan AllWays device ($399.99) that keeps skin smooth and glowing.

The wireless gadget basically provides an at-home facial by building volume, contouring and building volume. A red spectrum LED light also helps restore collagen and elastin fibre, while also blurring age spots.

Available online via Silkn.ca.

Kiehl’s Skincare

Don’t forget about the guys! Kiehl’s has all their manly essentials packaged up in the Men’s Discovery Set ($40) that highlights their Facial Fuel Energizing Wash, Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash, and the Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment. Available via Nordstrom.

The unisex and stocking stuffer-friendly Hydration Starter Kit ($25) is something anyone can use: the sweetly packaged set comes with their cult Ultra Facial Cleanser and Ultra Facial Cream.

This year’s limited-edition holiday packaging also includes art by Marylou Faure, who captured the energy of NYC’s East Village on the boxes. Available at Sephora.

Beautycounter’s Gift Sets

Beautycounter is a clean beauty staple! The Santa Monica-based company has put together several of their faves in holiday-ready gift sets, including their four best-selling Beyond Gloss shades ($66). These mini sizes are perfect for the on-the-go person and offer a non-sticky shine with an organic vanilla scent.

Another go-to is the Ready, Set, Makeup Trio ($52), which comes with their foolproof Lid Glow Cream Shadow in Moonlit, a mini Think Big All-In-One Mascara (in an adorably small

size), and their Caramel shade gloss from The Jellies collection.

Available online via Beautycounter.

Fenty Beauty

There’s nothing Rihanna can’t conquer. The pop star revolutionized the makeup world in 2017 with her groundbreaking foundation shade range and has continued to drop some of the best products in the game.

Channel your best “bad gal RiRi” with her Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set ($32), which includes a Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in holiday-ready red, and the Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner.

Available at Sephora Canada.

Boscia’s Holy Grail Routine Set

This is dubbed the Holy Grail Skincare Routine Set ($77) for a reason! Give the gift of R&R with Boscia’s 3-piece powerhouse that helps repair and renew skin for a more supple, healthy and youthful complexion.

This go-to gift item includes the 0.6% Pro-Retinol Repair and Renew Waterless Advanced Treatment, Plant Stem Cell & Ceramide Barrier-Defense Moisturizer and Cryosea Firming Icy Cold Cleanser. The moisturizer has received rave reviews online, as the plant stem cells help restore the structure of the skin to rejuvenate and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, prevent moisture loss, boost elasticity and defend the skin against environmental damage.

Available via Hudson’s Bay.

BÈIS Cosmetic Case

Vancouver native Shay Mitchell launched BÈIS Travel with her partner, former MuchMusic VJ Matte Babel, back in 2018. The company just launched their Canadian website in time for the holiday season, which includes one of their most raved-about items: The Cosmetic Case ($89).

Available in black or beige, the updated version includes an even better interior fabric to wipe away any stains or spilled product (bound to happen). The inside includes a removable brush holder to stay extra organized, as well as a mirror for those on-the-go touchups.

For day-to-day use, the brand also makes a chicly designed Cosmetic Pouch Set ($50) that fits neatly into a tote or larger purse.

Available online via BÈIS Travel.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is revered for its holiday collections — particularly her coveted advent calendar (if you want to get your hands on one, that is).

The celeb makeup artist has gifting-inpiration galore on her website, which promises treats, trinkets and treasures at different price ranges.

The Iconic Mini Matte Revolution Lipstick Wardrobe ($50) has four of her best-selling lipsticks, including her signature Pillow Talk Original and darker Medium, as well as the rosy brown Walk of No Shame and Red Carpet Red.

There’s also the Walk Of No Shame Lip & Eye Set ($71) ideal for a gal on the go. Includes a full-size lipstick and eyeliner and travel-size Lip Cheat liner and mascara.

If you aren’t sure what colours to choose, a makeup brush set is always easy. Charlotte’s limited-edition Magic Mini Brush Set ($75) is back in stock, packaged in a holiday-ready red velvet case.

Available at Nordstrom.