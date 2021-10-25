Sephora Canada expanding with new location in South Surrey

Big news in the beauty community: Sephora Canada is expanding in BC with a new location set to open in South Surrey.

Sephora Grandview Corners will host a grand opening on Friday, November 5.

The new 4,115 sq ft location will house a broad assortment of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance brands at every price point, including the Sephora Collection and cult favourites like Rare Beauty, Youth to the People, Olaplex, and Maison Margiela.

In a release, Sephora Canada says, “On-site Beauty Advisors are eager to provide clients with a unique and elevated retail experience, imparting their support and expert advice while providing a welcoming experience for all.”

And there will be giveaways! Beauty Insiders will receive a complimentary Sephora Limited Edition Tote Bag with any $100 in-store purchase — while supplies last.

The official grand opening of the new location at 2428 160 Street is Friday, November 5. Sephora Canada says all municipal safety protocols will be followed.

Sephora Grandview Corners is the retailer’s 15th store location in BC. There are currently 86 stores across the country.