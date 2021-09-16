The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

With the fall season just around the corner, it’s time to make plans to visit some of the unique drinking spots around Vancouver.

From picturesque locations to comfy patios and even geeky decor, these pubs and restaurants are worth a visit for more than just their expansive menus.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-try dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are some interesting places to grab a drink in Vancouver. Cheers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The Raven Pub in North Vancouver is a great place to enjoy a cold beverage after a long hike, a light lunch after a day of kayaking, pizza before a night out, or anytime you need to relax in a living-room atmosphere. Enjoy the Raven Nachos along with a glass of Gibbons Après Lager on the patio or indoors.

Address: 1052 Deep Cove Road, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-3834

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Crow Alehouse (@stormcrowalehouse)

One of the geekiest places to eat and drink in Vancouver, Storm Crow Alehouse on West Broadway serves up 20 taps of local BC craft beer, delicious nerdy cocktails, and a geeky menu that is definitely Instagram worthy. Check out the decor from every fandom you can think of while enjoying the Beer Blade tasting flights and d20 shots. And bring your appetite for a Dungeon Burger.

Address: 1619 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-9270

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Park Pub (@parkpubvan)

Looking for a cozy sports bar in the West End with a daily happy hour? Head on down to The Park Pub for specials on domestic beer pints, craft beer pints, house wine, and highballs. There are 14 screens to watch the big game and sports highlights on. Plus order up some classic pub fare to round out your visit.

Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-1831

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Cove Brewers & Distillers (@deepcovecraft)

Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers in North Vancouver are “craft certified”, using sustainable BC ingredients in their beers and spirits. Visit their brewery taproom on Dollarton Highway to discover for yourself, with favourites like Deep Cove Lager and Deep Cove Mediterranean Gin being poured along with a brewery food menu.

Address: 2270 Dollarton Hwy, 170, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1136

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Side Craft House (@eastsidecrafthouse)

Who: East Side Craft House’s cozy dining room and patio is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of work or play. Choose from the 16 taps of draft beer from Vancouver breweries, or select your favourite cocktail or wine. And then treat yourself to classics like beef dip and poutine on their food menu.

Address: 1445 E 41st Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-1400

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winston (@winston.northvan)

Winston is a “food-forward coffee shop” that also serves fine food and natural wine both from BC and abroad. Stop by their beautiful, open space on Lonsdale to see their wide selection available for off-sale. Also, make plans to relax at Winston with a Mimosa or a Caesar.

Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-6393



Instagram