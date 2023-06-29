7 spots in Vancouver that serve Japanese eats beyond sushi and ramen

We get it, sushi and ramen are good — really good.

But Japan’s rich history and creativity mean you have plenty more options if you enjoy exploration beyond the safe choices, especially since Vancouver is blessed with a vibrant Japanese food scene.

From breakfast to a full meal to dessert, these Japanese and Japanese-inspired eateries in the city would surely satisfy any and all appetites.

Curry pan at Kanadell Japanese Bakery

Crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy with warm curry on the inside – the Japanese curry pan is a delight whether you have it as breakfast or an afternoon bite.

The deep-fried bread is not the only treat that plays with contrasting texture at Kanadell Japanese Bakery. Covered in a thin layer of crisp cookie dough, the bouncy melon bun is another must-try.

Address: 3596 East Hasting Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5969

Omurice at Tokyo in April

Omurice is a linguistic and literal mash-up of French omelet and Japanese tomato fried rice. Cutting open the fluffy scrambled egg cloaked on top is like letting in a ray of sunshine.

Tokyo in April put its spin on the comfort food, featuring a beet-flavoured and a spinach-flavoured omelet on top of the classic original.

Address: 526 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-2779

Okonomiyaki at Kuma Japanese Restaurant

Although nicknamed the Japanese pancake, okonomiyaki is nothing like its Western counterpart. It is not sweet nor fluffy, it is so much more.

The pan-fried cabbage fritter is packed with flavour from its long list of toppings – okonomiyaki sauce (a sweeter and thicker Worcestershire sauce), Japanese mayonnaise, pickled ginger, katsuobushi (bonito flakes) and agonori (dried seaweed flakes).

Okonomiyaki literally means grilled-as-you-like. Popular fillings include vegetables, beef, pork, and squid, all of which you can find at Kuma Japanese Restaurant.

Address: 3446 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-0170

Katsu Curry at Wa! Curry It is not fancy sushi or ramen or shabu-shabu, but when it comes to the national staple in Japanese households, curry is almost always the answer. Fluffy rice draped in a luscious blanket of sweet wild curry that warms your heart and gut? Who wouldn't love it? Wa! Curry features a variety of toppings including pork katsu, steak, karaage (fried chicken) and fried oyster. It's okay, we have decidophobia too. Address: 622 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5563

Onigiri at Takenaka No, onigiri is not a form of sushi. Tender, portable and satisfying, these seaweed-wrapped rice balls are essentially the Japanese version of sandwiches – you could choose whatever fillings you like and they are great for picnics or a quick lunch. Among the wide selection of 27 filling options at Takenaka, its signature onigiris include spam and egg, soy marinated egg yolk, and grilled salmon and ikura. Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-802-9982

Japanese cheesecake at Uncle Tetsu’s

A meal is not complete without dessert. The perk of Japanese cheesecake is that you can enjoy it in two ways.

When fresh out of the oven, it is pillowy and light, like a chiffon cake with a tinge of eggy taste. When it is chilled overnight, however, it turns spongier and creamier with a heavier cheese flavour.

Address: 1151 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-265-4087

Facebook | Instagram

Soufflé pancake at Fufú Café

If you are the kind of person who could have dessert as a proper meal course, Japanese soufflé pancake is a can’t-miss. Jiggly, fluffy, and soft – eating this airy goodness is like biting into a sweet pancake cloud.

Fufú Café offers an array of flavours. Mixed fruit is refreshing. If you want the pancake to melt right in your mouth, pair it with traditional maple syrup and whipped cream. Or fall to indulgence with the tiramisu flavour.

Address: 1266 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-2818

Facebook | Instagram