Counting down: An advent calendar for everyone on your list

We’ve tracked down an advent calendar for everyone on your Christmas shopping list, from your 6-year-old niece to your 75-year-old grandfather.

You can’t go wrong with these 14 cute and quirky choices.

Gnome

Tuck tiny treasures into the GlucksteinHome Advent Calendar Hat Gnome. May we suggest a coin, a small piece of jewellery or a clue that leads the lucky recipient to a larger gift hidden elsewhere in the home? At Hudson’s Bay, $69.99.

Candles

The Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set contains 12 signature fragrances from Voluspa, ideal for adding lovely aromas and a little brightness to the longest nights of the year. At Nordstrom, $199.

Friends

How you doin’? You’ll be doin’ much better once you get your hands on the 2021 edition of Friends: The Official Advent Calendar. Let Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey help you count down to the holidays while you relive iconic moments from the beloved TV series. Treasures include paper ornaments, recipe cards and mini books. At Indigo and Amazon, $39.99.

Personalized Banner

Get your family’s name printed on Bed Bath & Beyond’s Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar Personalized Banner. This heavy-duty vinyl banner comes with a bright red clothespin to mark the day. At Bed Bath & Beyond, $55.99.

Star Wars

Merry Force be with you! Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar has 25 days’ worth of surprises, from buttons to booklets to ornaments. And by the way, these are the droids you’re looking for. At Indigo and Amazon, $39.99.

Wooden Farmhouse

Fill the 25 drawers of the Glitzhome Wooden Santa Farmhouse Countdown Advent Calendar with tiny trinkets that catch your fancy. A few suggestions: chocolates, miniature playing cards, finger puppets and crafts supplies. At Bed Bath & Beyond, $164.99.

Hot Wheels

Racers, start your engines! The Hot Wheels Advent Calendar contains 24 holiday surprises for fans of the classic die-cast toy cars, including eight miniature automobiles. At Hudson’s Bay, $49.99.

Home Alone

Inspired by the classic holiday film, Home Alone: The Official AAAAAAdvent Calendar features a pop-up Christmas tree and 25 ornaments, along with a booklet of Kevin’s misadventures. At Indigo and Amazon, $53.99.

LEGO

LEGO fanatics of all ages are delighted by the minifigurines from popular franchises such as The Avengers, Harry Potter and Star Wars. At Toys R Us, $49.99.

Aromatherapy

Give the gift of natural wellness and relaxation with Saje’s 24 Days of Wellness Countdown Calendar. It contains everything from heavenly smelling diffuser blends to bath salts to aromatherapy roll-ons, plus a clear quartz facial roller and a Relax-O-Ring massage ring. The more compact 12 Days of Wellness Countdown Calendar is filled with a dozen of Saje’s most popular products in limited-edition travel sizes. At Saje: 24 Days of Wellness $250, 12 Days of Wellness $110.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Join Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and the rest of the nightmarish gang as they count down to the big day in The Nightmare Before Christmas: Official Advent Calendar of Ghoulish Delights. Fans of Tim Burton’s classic film won’t be able to resist the stickers, ornaments, notecards and more. At Indigo and Amazon, $39.99.

Books

Bookworms and bibliophiles will love the little library that is the Usborne Advent Calendar Book Collection. The 24 tiny tomes include Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Emperor’s New Clothes, The Frog Prince and Pinocchio, along with seasonal classics such as The Nutcracker, The Nativity and (of course) ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. At Indigo and Amazon, $34.95.

Fallout

Attention, Lone Wanderers and Sole Survivors! There are 25 fun surprises tucked inside Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar — and you won’t find any of them in your Pip-Boy. Any gamers in your life will appreciate the pop socket, tin button, coaster, ornaments and more, all inspired by the popular series of post-apocalyptic videogames. At Indigo and Amazon, $39.99.

Wooden Calendar

The GlucksteinHome Nordic Pine Wooden Advent Calendar can hold 25 small gifts of your choosing. Some ideas: Christmas ornaments, lip balm, hair elastics, hand lotion and gift cards. At Hudson’s Bay, $69.99.