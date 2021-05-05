Best margaritas in Vancouver you need to try at least once

This typically tequila-based drink is the life of every summer party. With or without salt, shaken or frozen, lime or strawberry, there’s no wrong way to do margaritas.

There’s a lot of restaurants and bars that serve up a mean margarita in Vancouver, and we’ve got a list of some places that offer great renditions of this summer drink.

Frozen or on the rocks, with or without salt, classically styled or flavour-infused: Here’s our list of the best margaritas in Vancouver.

Please note: Due to current provincial health restrictions, indoor dine-in services are not permitted in restaurants. Please check with a restaurant directly about their updated hours, takeout, and patio options.

La Mezcaleria is a great option for some Mexican cuisine and of course margaritas. Their margs are salt-rimmed, served on the rocks, and made up of lime, agave, and your choice of mezcal or tequila.

Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8226

Patrons will find some seriously super-sized margaritas at Gastown’s La Casita. The margaritas comprise El Jimador tequila and Triple Sec, and are available in lime, strawberry or mango. You won’t want to miss out on this joint’s super-sized margarita — yes, it’s actually the size of your head — or their marg pitchers. La Casita also offers weird weekly specials; previous concoctions have included popcorn flavour and their Cadbury creme egg margarita.

Address: 101 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-646-2444

Los Cuervos serves up their margaritas in a short salt-rimmed glass on the rocks and makes them with traditional tequila. This joint also offers monthly specialty concoctions; previous renditions include a rosemary ginger margarita.

Address: 603 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1518

Gringo offers a laid-back taco bar with a lot of humour. Their margaritas are served with your choice of “crap tequila” or “ok tequila,” and if you’re feeling adventurous, Gringo serves up a bourbarita — a marg made up of bourbon, watermelon, and lemon juice.

Address: 27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

Vegetarians rejoice! Bandidadas serves up traditional Mexican fare, and their entire menu is vegetarian with some vegan options. This joint offers a classic margarita composed of tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and a splash of house-made lemonade. Check out their hibiscus and ginger margarita if you want to try something a little different.

Address: 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8224

Classic margaritas are what Cuchillo does best. Made of El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and of course, a salted rim — these margs are the original rendition of the drink.

Address: 261 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-7585

This Mount Pleasant joint is getting even bigger this year with a renovation, which means more margaritas. El Camino’s serves their margaritas “Tommy-style,” made with Alto Blanco, agave syrup, and lime juice. It’s served shaken in a half salt-rimmed glass, and you can give it a kick making your marg jalepeño or super habanero flavoured.

Address: 3250 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-6246

The Diamond is known for their intricate cocktails and serves up a strong margarita. This place makes their margaritas with Papalote Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and a house-made simple syrup. It’s served in a short glass with a half salt-rimmed glass.

Address: 6 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8272

With several locations in Vancouver and two food trucks, you know Tacofino serves up some seriously good tacos and burritos. Their margarita is just as good too, made with El Jimador Blanco tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, and agave syrup. Tacofino serves up their margs with a half-salted vanilla bean rim in a short glass.

Address: 15 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-7907

Address: 1050 West Pender, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-8453

Address: 1025 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8226

Address: 2327 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-8226

Address: 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-0015

Address: 1909 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-8729

Las Margaritas serves up a classic on-the-rocks margarita and a frozen margarita. Their classic is composed of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, and agave syrup, shaken and served in a salt-rimmed glass. Either way, you can’t go wrong with your choice of margs.

Address: 1999 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-650-4533

With files from Kayla Schultz.