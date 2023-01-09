Bell will disappear from Vancouver Whitecaps jerseys next season

Vancouver Whitecaps jerseys will look different going forward, as its longtime partnership with Bell has ended.

Bell had been the Whitecaps’ main corporate partner since the club entered Major League Soccer in 2011, which included jersey sponsorship.

“Bell has been a tremendous partner and we are thankful for the many years together in bringing experiences to our fans,” said Whitecaps FC CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster.

The team doesn’t have a new sponsor secured yet, but they are in discussions with other companies, having received interest from national and global brands.

In the meantime, the club is covering up Bell logos, as you can see from Vanni Sartini’s jacket in the video below.

All Whitecaps matches used to air on Bell-owned TSN for television and radio, but that’s no longer the case. Games have been heard on Corus-owned AM 730 since Vancouver sports radio station TSN 1040 went off the air in 2021, while only select Whitecaps matches will be seen on TSN going forward, as the MLS-Apple streaming partnership begins in 2023.

Canada’s other two MLS franchises, Toronto FC and CF Montreal, have BMO logos on their jerseys. Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders switched corporate sponsors in 2019, changing from Xbox to e-commerce company Zulily.

The Whitecaps opened preseason camp this past weekend at the National Soccer Development Centre at UBC. They’ll head to Marbella, Spain on Tuesday for 12 days, which includes a preseason friendly against German 2. Bundesliga side Hamburger SV on January 18.

The MLS season kicks off for the Whitecaps at BC Place on February 25 against Real Salt Lake. Vancouver will also compete in the Concacaf Champions League this year, beginning with a home match against Honduran side Real CD España on March 8.

“We are now starting a new chapter and it’s an important period as we build towards our 2023 MLS season and the multiple cup competitions, our club’s 50th anniversary next year, the launch of a new team in a new professional women’s league in 2025, and of course the FIFA Men’s World Cup coming to Vancouver in 2026,” said Schuster.