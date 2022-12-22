FIFA World Cup format change could mean Canada hosting more matches in 2026

With this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar now complete, it’s time to look ahead to 2026, when Canada, the United States, and Mexico will be co-hosting the tournament.

FIFA’s original plan had the United States hosting 60 of the 80 matches, with Canada and Mexico receiving just 10 games each.

But the format that plan was based on is now in question, following recent comments from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, with FIFA expanding the number of participating nations from 32 to 48. As host countries, Canada, USA, and Mexico will all be guaranteed a spot in the tournament.

The initial plan called for 16 groups of three teams each, meaning that each country would be guaranteed to play just two matches each.

But after a sensational group stage in Qatar, FIFA is reconsidering that format.

“I have to say after this World Cup, and the success of the groups of four, we have to revisit or rediscuss the format whether we go for 16 groups of three or 12 groups of four,” Infantino said on Friday.

If FIFA decides on 12 groups of four countries each, such a format would see the top two countries in each group advance, as well as the eight best third-place teams.

It would guarantee every country plays at least three matches each while keeping the expanded 32-team knockout round. It would also mean more group stage matches for the tournament as a whole, from 48 to 72.

That’s an increase of 24 matches if the plan goes ahead. That could mean an increase in matches for the Canadian host cities of Vancouver and Toronto, who under the initial plan would share just 10 matches.

If the extra matches were handed out evenly to the 16 host cities (i.e., 1.5 matches each), it would mean three additional matches for Canada, at BC Place in Vancouver and BMO Field in Toronto. Or perhaps FIFA would grant a higher percentage of matches to Canada and Mexico, given the United States was scheduled to host 75% of the tournament, including every knockout round match once the quarter-finals begin.

It’s all up in the air at this moment.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be played three and a half years from now in June and July, will be the first World Cup with three host countries. Mexico has hosted the men’s World Cup twice before (1970 and 1986), while USA hosted in 1994.

Canada, which hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2015, has never hosted a men’s World Cup.

Canada, USA, and Mexico will be among the six countries guaranteed spots from CONCACAF region, up from the minimum of three guaranteed spots at this year’s tournament.

There will be a minimum of eight qualifiers from Asia (up from four), nine from Africa (up from five), six from South America (up from four), one from Oceania (up from zero), and 16 from Europe (up from 13). The remaining two spots will be decided by an intercontinental playoff.