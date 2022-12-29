Real Madrid interested in massive transfer for Alphonso Davies: report

Alphonso Davies’ soccer journey has taken him many places: the Vancouver Whitecaps, the UEFA Champions League Final, and, most recently, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But a move to arguably the world’s biggest club could be in store in a year and a half from now, if the latest reports are to be believed.

“Real Madrid are keen to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in 18 months’ time, AS understands,” a report from Spanish outlet AS earlier this week states. “Davies, 22, has been identified as a target who could be brought in during the [summer 2024 transfer window].”

Davies scored one of Canada’s two goals during last month’s FIFA World Cup group stage, where the country fell in all three games to Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Popular player value estimator Transfermarkt puts Davies’ value at €70 million, or $101.3 million converted into Canadian dollars.

Bayern isn’t typically a club that’s known for large transfer fees in either directions, as the rumoured price tag would be a record departure fee for the club.

Of course, wanting a player and actually having a chance at nabbing him are two different things.

Davies’ contract may be expiring in 2024, but that doesn’t mean he’ll simply be sent to the highest bidder, according to Canadian soccer journalists.

Sportsnet’s Peter Galindo and OneSoccer’s Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic both don’t seem to think an imminent move is all that likely, with Bayern expected to keep Davies around long-term on a new deal.

The reports from a month ago stated that Real Madrid would go for Davies *if* he didn’t sign a new deal. I’d be stunned if he didn’t. #CanMNT #FCBayern https://t.co/pEggpHBxJi — Peter Galindo (@GalindoPW) December 27, 2022

I have to imagine Alphonso Davies stays at Bayern for at least another half-decade. That Real Madrid interest might never fade, but they’d have to throw wild money at Davies to make it happen Hoping Davies can have a David Alaba-esque career over time… it’s possible#CanMNT https://t.co/EXlFvO3fy9 — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) December 27, 2022

Davies, who first joined Bayern in 2018, has enjoyed considerable success with Germany’s top club. He’s managed four Bundesliga titles, the 2020 UEFA Champions League, as well as seven other domestic and international cups during his time in Germany.

Individually, he’s been named Canadian men’s player of the year in three of the past four calendar years, while making the FIFA FIFPro World 11 in 2020, while picking up countless other honours both as a member of Team Canada and Bayern Munich.