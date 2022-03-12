Popular eTalk host exits after 15 years amid Bell Media layoffs

It’s a wrap for Danielle Graham.

The longtime host of CTV’s eTalk confirmed she’s departing the daily entertainment show after 15 years.

“A life update from my [heart]. The time has come for me to move on as anchor of etalk,” she penned via Instagram and Twitter on Friday, March 11.

“This 15 year experience was beyond my wildest dreams, and I’m so thankful. But even more so I am grateful for the wonderful people I had the chance to work alongside. Some of the best in the business,” the Bell Media staffer said.

“I poured everything I had into the show and it gave me my world in return. My husband, our two incredible girls and a lifetime worth of adventure and memories,” she also shared, referencing her daughters Bea, 5, and Marigold, 2, with husband Randall Graham.

Randall also spent a lengthy amount of time at Bell Media, as the former Creative Director of Much Music for 16 years.

“But most of all I want to thank you. For coming on these adventures with me. What a ride it’s been. And now, as Bea likes to say when we we venture in the woods…Onward!” she concluded, quoting her oldest daughter Bea.

Daily Hive reached out to Bell Media PR for a statement regarding Danielle’s exit, and a representative replied that they “do not comment on staffing related matters.” Internal sources at Bell Media confirm to Daily Hive that Danielle was laid off. Her host biography page has also already been removed from eTalk’s website.

The Guelph, Ontario native began her broadcasting career at the Seneca College of Applied Arts & Technology in Toronto, where she earned a diploma in Radio and Television Broadcasting.

Graham won a Canadian Screen Award in 2017 for her work on the special “eTalk Presents Adele.” She was also nominated for a CSA alongside Lainey Lui for their efforts covering the Oscar red carpet.

Prior to eTalk, she worked in the CityTV newsroom and also served as host on YTV’s The Hit List. She joined eTalk alongside Ben Mulroney in 2007 as a reporter, eventually becoming anchor in May 2017 after the departure of Tanya Kim. Notably, Ben stepped down from his role as anchor in June 2020, and was replaced by Tyrone Edwards.

eTalk describes itself as Canada’s #1 entertainment show, running every weeknight on CTV and CTV2 stations across the country.

Danielle’s exit comes amid a slew of layoffs at Bell Media, which is the parent company of CTV. Scott Roberts, anchor of CTV Vancouver’s 6 pm newscast with Mi-Jung Lee, was also laid off this week after a decade with the network.

Other notable cuts include include CTV Morning Live‘s Luisa Alvarez and longtime Move 103.5 radio host Olivia Jones. Alvarez joined the show in 2019, while Jones had been with the station for 17 years.