Bell Media announces internal CTV newsroom review over Lisa LaFlamme dismissal

After unleashing a firestorm online earlier this week, Bell Media says it regrets the way it handled the news of cutting Lisa LaFlamme from the CTV National News anchor desk.

In a statement tweeted early Friday morning, the telecommunications giant stated that it’s “been dealing with a difficult and high-profile change in recent days.”

That high-profile change was the abrupt ousting of legendary anchor Lisa LaFlamme, replaced by Omar Sachedina after more than 35 years at the anchor desk.

The news of her leaving made international headlines, and angered Canadians coast to coast.

The tweet went on to say that in news organizations, making a change at the anchor desk is “always a difficult decision,” adding that Bell knew many viewers would be disappointed with LaFlamme leaving, acknowledging her contribution to Canadian television news over the past 35 years.

“CTV regrets that the way in which the news of her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression about how CTV regards Lisa and her remarkable career,” the media release stated.

“We have always taken matters regarding any discrimination very seriously and are committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment for all our employees, devoid of any toxic behaviour,” the statement went on to say.

“Consistent with our policies, we are taking steps to initiate an independent third-party internal workplace review of our newsroom, which will take place over the following weeks.”

Omar Sachedina is set to take over the national anchor desk on September 5.

The reaction to the tweet was swift, with many still expressing their anger at the decision to let LaFlamme go.

