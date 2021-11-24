BC health officials announce 322 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 322 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 216,334.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,015 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 318 individuals are currently in hospital, 109 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 100 new cases, 1,095 total active cases

100 new cases, 1,095 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 50 new cases, 472 total active cases

50 new cases, 472 total active cases Interior Health: 86 new cases, 606 total active cases

86 new cases, 606 total active cases Northern Health: 44 new cases, 415 total active cases

44 new cases, 415 total active cases Island Health: 42 new cases, 421 total active cases

42 new cases, 421 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases

There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,313 deaths in BC. Of the new deaths, three were in Vancouver Coastal Health, one was in Interior Health, and five were in Northern Health.

To date, 91% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.4% have received their second dose.

From November 16 to November 22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.1% of cases, and from November 9 to November 22, they accounted for 69.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 16 to November 22) – Total 2,663



Not vaccinated: 1,438 (54%)

Partially vaccinated: 109 (4.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,116 (41.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 9 to 22) – Total 299



Not vaccinated: 184 (61.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 23 (7.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 92 (30.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 16 to November 22)

Not vaccinated: 193.8

Partially vaccinated: 48.1

Fully vaccinated: 25.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 9 to 22)