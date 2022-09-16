With dwindling daylight hours now that fall is just around the corner, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is looking to punish non-compliant boats anchored in False Creek in order to maintain the channel for safe navigation.

The number of boats anchored in the middle of False Creek’s waters has grown exponentially over the last few years, since before the pandemic.

Many boats are also visibly old and in very poor condition, with significant clutter onboard, and some are even spotted with an unusual number of inflatable boats.

There have also been suspicions of illicit activity on some boats. Last month, an hours-long standoff took place between the VPD and an individual on a boat at the Science World end of False Creek. One individual was taken into custody.

The number of illegally anchored boats is also a growing issue for regular users of False Creek, including for recreational uses such as for Dragon Boat training and events, and the daily operations of AquaBus and False Creek Ferries.

“We’ve heard lots of concerns from residents about safety, pollution, and mobility in False Creek due to the number of boats anchored in the channel,” reads a VPD tweet today.

“These rules exist to make sure everyone has an opportunity to enjoy the water, and so everyone feels safe. In recent years, there’s been an increase in reports of dilapidated, unseaworthy, and unauthorized boats in False Creek, creating congestion, noise, garbage, and pollution.”

Boaters can receive a free permit from the City of Vancouver to drop anchor in False Creek for 14 of 30 days in summer, and 21 of 40 days in winter. After their period is up, boaters are required to leave False Creek.

Non-compliant boats are deemed to be those that lack an anchoring permit, overstay the time limit allowed, and/or block navigation within the active channel.

The VPD estimates about 100 unauthorized or dilapidated boats remain in False Creek, despite their proactive efforts to educate and remind boaters of the regulations.

False Creek’s jurisdiction is jointly shared between Transport Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, City of Vancouver, and the Vancouver Park Board.

“As summer comes to a close and the days get shorter, concerns increase about safety, visibility, and navigation in the channel. We again remind boaters of the regulations, and anyone who violates the rules could be fined or have their boats removed at their expense,” states the VPD.

“VPD has authority to enforce these anchoring rules and issue direction notices to boats that are not compliant with anchoring regulations.”