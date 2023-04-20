Three popular BC parks will require day passes this year

Hoping to go to one of BC’s most spectacular parks this year? You’ll need a pass. So, to help you avoid disappointment, here’s what you need to know.

According to the province, the free BC Parks Day-Use Pass Program is back this season to help “maintain a balance between the growing number of visitors and conserving the natural and cultural values that make parks special.”

The day-use system attracts an increase in visitors while creating a more enjoyable experience for park users by reducing congested trails, roads and parking lots, said the province. Last year, from June to October, more than 203,000 free passes were booked.

Now, for 2023, starting on Saturday, May 6, folks who want to visit Joffre Lakes Provincial Park near Pemberton will need to reserve a free day-use pass to visit.

Then, starting on June 14, folks will need to reserve passes to visit Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge and specific trailhead parking lots in Garibaldi Provincial Park in Whistler, namely Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus.

How to get a free park pass

Get your pass early so that they don’t run out and ruin your long-weekend plans. According to BC Parks, passes become available online at 7 am two days before your planned visit.

Park staff will check passes. Because cell service can be limited in the parks, be sure to download a copy of your pass on your phone or print it before you go to the park.

Both Golden Ears and Garibaldi have vehicle passes, and Joffre Lakes has individual trail passes. At Golden Ears, you don’t need a pass after 4 pm.

Remember to cancel your pass if you don’t end up going so that others can enjoy the park.

