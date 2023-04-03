Here's the latest on when BC's Othello Tunnels could reopen

A beloved BC attraction will likely remain closed for another season after it was damaged during the November 2021 floods.

BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says the Othello Tunnels inside Coquihalla Canyon Park are expected to remain closed this summer.

BC Parks has gotten an engineering consultant to complete an initial geotechnical assessment of the atmospheric river’s impact and identify infrastructure damage, but further assessment is required before rebuilding can begin.

“This work requires time and significant effort; as such, the park will remain closed to the public,” a government spokesperson told Daily Hive. “It is not anticipated to reopen in 2023.”

The iconic railway bridges and tunnels carved into the mountains have been closed since the catastrophic floods in November 2021. The Ministry says “major debris” has accumulated inside the tunnels, affecting bridge safety and impacting structures that prevent rocks falling from the mountains from hitting visitors. In addition, the flooding eroded local access roads, trails within the park, and the tunnels themselves.

“Our government knows how important the Coquihalla Canyon Park is to the local community, economy, and park visitors from the Lower Mainland and beyond,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to restore and reopen Coquihalla Canyon Park.”