7 outrageous cocktails you need to try in Vancouver
Sometimes you just need to go a little wild with your drinks.
Whether it’s been a long day at the office, you want to impress your friends, or you just want something a little bit crazy, an elaborate, over-the-top cocktail is sometimes the only way to go.
From jumbo bowls of booze to ornate creations, these cocktails can only be described as extra.
Don’t hold back – here are some of Vancouver’s most outrageous cocktails.
The Pawn Shop
Fish bowls: This Granville Street eatery is known for its killer daily happy hour for food and drinks, and it always serves up huge bulldogs and fish bowls too.
Address: 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-7474
The Shameful Tiki Room
Volcano Bowl/Mystery Bowl: The drinks here are, both literally and figuratively, lit. These two bowls come set on fire and mix different kinds of hard liquors. It’s all the fun of a Hawaiian luau, minus the tacky flower shirts.
Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-999-5684
Score on Davie
Checkmate Ceasar: You get chicken, a burger, a slider, onion rings, chicken wings, a hot dog, and a brownie piled up on top of a Caesar. It costs $60 and has to be shared by two, but at least you’re also paying for a full meal.
Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-1646
La Casita
Super Margarita: How big is this thing? The cup literally looks like those giant bowls your grandma kept hard candies in. Three ounces of tequila mixed with one and a half of triple sec, in your choice of strawberry, lime, or mango.
PS: They also do jumbo bulldogs.
Address: 101 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-646-2444
Raijo Public House
Juicy Fruit Punch: Served in a fresh mini watermelon or pineapple, this drink is the closest you can get to island time without having to buy airfare. Raijo also serves a cantaloupe ice cream float inside a carved-out cantaloupe which can easily be made boozy. If not for the eccentric fruit punch, you’ll want to come for the food, which is actually priced very well.
Address: 3763 W 10th Avenue
Phone: 604-558-1679
Rev’s Bowling
Inception Shot: There are literally no words for how funny this is. There’s the fact that somewhere in Vancouver, there’s a bar that’ll give you tequila, a jager bomb, and a shot of red dragon, all in one. It’s even funnier that it comes from a bowling alley, of all places. Try it for yourself and see how many times you bowl into the gutter.
Address: 5502 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-9381
Raglan’s
Monsoon: This jumbo tiki cocktail – complete with slices of fruit, umbrellas, and sour candy adornments – features five ounces of booze and must be shared with two people. Raglan’s also has a three-ounce hurricane drink and a whole list of other fun tiki-style cocktails.
Address: 15 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-988-8203