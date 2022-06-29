7 outrageous cocktails you need to try in Vancouver

Sometimes you just need to go a little wild with your drinks.

Whether it’s been a long day at the office, you want to impress your friends, or you just want something a little bit crazy, an elaborate, over-the-top cocktail is sometimes the only way to go.

From jumbo bowls of booze to ornate creations, these cocktails can only be described as extra.

Don’t hold back – here are some of Vancouver’s most outrageous cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pawn Shop (@thepawnshopyvr) on Jan 17, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Fish bowls: This Granville Street eatery is known for its killer daily happy hour for food and drinks, and it always serves up huge bulldogs and fish bowls too.

Address: 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-7474

Facebook | Instagram

A post shared by The Shameful Tiki Room (@shamefultikiroom) on Jan 12, 2018 at 9:19am PST

Volcano Bowl/Mystery Bowl: The drinks here are, both literally and figuratively, lit. These two bowls come set on fire and mix different kinds of hard liquors. It’s all the fun of a Hawaiian luau, minus the tacky flower shirts.

Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-999-5684

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:12pm PST

Checkmate Ceasar: You get chicken, a burger, a slider, onion rings, chicken wings, a hot dog, and a brownie piled up on top of a Caesar. It costs $60 and has to be shared by two, but at least you’re also paying for a full meal.

Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-1646

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

A post shared by La Casita Gastown (@lacasita101) on Sep 3, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

Super Margarita: How big is this thing? The cup literally looks like those giant bowls your grandma kept hard candies in. Three ounces of tequila mixed with one and a half of triple sec, in your choice of strawberry, lime, or mango.

PS: They also do jumbo bulldogs.

Address: 101 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-646-2444

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajio ラヂオ (@rajio_japanese_public_house) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Juicy Fruit Punch: Served in a fresh mini watermelon or pineapple, this drink is the closest you can get to island time without having to buy airfare. Raijo also serves a cantaloupe ice cream float inside a carved-out cantaloupe which can easily be made boozy. If not for the eccentric fruit punch, you’ll want to come for the food, which is actually priced very well.

Address: 3763 W 10th Avenue

Phone: 604-558-1679

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

A post shared by Tuesday VM (@tuesdaysr4evr) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Inception Shot: There are literally no words for how funny this is. There’s the fact that somewhere in Vancouver, there’s a bar that’ll give you tequila, a jager bomb, and a shot of red dragon, all in one. It’s even funnier that it comes from a bowling alley, of all places. Try it for yourself and see how many times you bowl into the gutter.

Address: 5502 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-9381

Facebook

Raglan’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raglan’s Bistro 🤙 (@raglansbistro)

Monsoon: This jumbo tiki cocktail – complete with slices of fruit, umbrellas, and sour candy adornments – features five ounces of booze and must be shared with two people. Raglan’s also has a three-ounce hurricane drink and a whole list of other fun tiki-style cocktails.



Address: 15 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-8203

Instagram