Metro Vancouver bear makes snack out of a hummingbird feeder (VIDEO)

A thirsty bear was caught on tape making a snack out of a hummingbird feeder in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

On Sunday, October 9, Reza Shei shared his bear encounter on social media.

“Blood sugar is running LOW,” he wrote in the post. “Bear visiting our backyard and going straight for the hummingbird feeder before bathing in the sun.”

Shei was visiting his parents in Coquitlam when his mom rushed him outside to see the bear hanging out in the backyard.

“It was kinda funny, so that’s why I filmed and posted it,” Shei told Daily Hive.

The rotund bear climbs a fence, jumps down, and makes a b-line for the hummingbird feeder, ripping it down and licking the sweet water from his paws.

Keep your eyes out for hungry bears in your neighbourhood as they’re looking to put on weight before winter!