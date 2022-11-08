"Go away!": Bear destroys North Vancouver kid's snowman (VIDEO)

A black bear in North Vancouver decided to have some fun with a family’s recently built snowman, and the whole thing was captured on video.

Keith Mewis says his wife Georgia was able to press record from the kitchen as the bear began deconstructing the snowman their son had made a day earlier in the backyard.

Watch the adorable video:

The neighbourhood had just had a few centimetres of snow over the weekend, just enough for five-year-old son Tycho and his cousins to make a pretty respectable snowman complete with a carrot nose and a traffic cone hat.

However, on Monday, a bear had other plans for the snowman.

In just a few minutes it had taken the snowman apart.

In the video, the Mewis’ young daughter Electra can be heard saying “go away” to the animal outside.

The bear, seemingly unfazed by the adorable tell-off, continues to roll around on the ground with parts of the snowman between its claws.

“We figured that he would be trying to eat the carrot but he left the carrot behind. At one point he picked up the traffic cone we’re using as a hat, picked it up with his paws, and was playing with it, so it looks like he was just around to have a good time,” Mewis said.

Now, with more flurries in the forecast for this week, the family is thinking ahead to their next snowman.

“Absolutely snowman version 2.0. We will be back… and I guess we’ll get it reinforced in something a little bit stronger to be able to play [with it] for a little bit longer,” he said.

Mewis says it serves as another reminder about the importance of bear awareness.

“We’ve [been] training our kids to know how to behave around bears and make sure that we’ve got our garage closed and our garbage put away and yeah, remove attractants… We don’t want to attract them because it’s dangerous for the bears,” he said.

Adding that whenever they have questions they turn to the North Shore Black Bear Society.