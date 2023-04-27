Vancouver to see the warmest day of the year with summerish temps

A colder-than-normal April is behind us, and today Vancouver could see the warmest day of the year.

On top of that good news, the next few days are forecast to consecutively be the warmest days of the year, with each day getting progressively warmer.

Daily Hive connected with Meteorologist Russ Lacate, who shared details that should relieve and delight Vancouver’s beach bums.

According to Lacate, we’ll have three days of progressively warmer weather before we’re back to “considerably cooler and wetter for the back half of the weekend.”

Lacate suggests that some showers will roll in on Sunday, but it won’t be stormy like some weather we’ve seen this year.

In terms of the kinds of temperatures we can expect to see, Lacate says it depends on where you are.

Today, if you plan on hanging out at Kits Beach, temperatures will be around 17˚C, which might not be the height of summer heat but can still be considered leave-your-jacket-at-home weather.

Inland areas, like east of Burnaby and into Surrey and Langley, could see temperatures near 20˚C or 21˚C. Tomorrow those ranges could be bumped up to about 18˚C on the beach and 24˚C or 25˚C inland, and by Saturday, we could be in the low to mid-20s regionwide.

Lacate also says that the sun’s strength might catch a few people off guard because we’ve been in cloudier-than-normal conditions for the past couple of months. Finally, Lacate reminded folks who might be susceptible to sunburn to dust off the sunscreen, adding that the UV index will be nearing summer values.

“This will be probably the first day this entire year where we might start talking about sunscreen.”

How do you plan to spend the warmest day in Vancouver this year?