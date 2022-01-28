“Be open-minded”: Evander Kane asks Oilers fans to give him a chance

Evander Kane is asking Edmonton Oilers fans to give him a chance.

Kane, who the Oilers signed to a one-year contract with a prorated value of approximately $2.1 million on Thursday, said in his first media address as a member with the team that he’s hoping they give the 30-year-old with a checkered past a chance.

“I would encourage them to be open-minded, to allow me to do what I do best and get to know me on the ice, off the ice, around the rink, in the community, and see what I bring to the table,” he said. “Every city I’ve been in I’ve always worked in the community and done what I can to help make that city and that community a better place.

“That’s going to be no different here in Edmonton.”

Kane signed shortly after the NHL did not suspend the forward after an investigation into whether he violated COVID-19 protocols by crossing the border to go to Vancouver while positive in December turned dup insufficient evidence.

The San Jose Sharks terminated the balance of Kane’s seven-year, $49 million deal, which had 3.5 seasons remaining, earlier this month. The NHLPA has filed a grievance on his behalf.

Kane was also suspended 21 games earlier this season for “violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol.”

“There are certain things that have happened, the majority of them outside of hockey, that have obviously been well-documented, whether they’re accurate or inaccurate,” Kane said. “For me, I take responsibility for things I’ve done wrong, but I’m definitely not going to take any responsibility for things that I haven’t done.”

The list also includes gambling debts that resulted in Kane filing for bankruptcy a year ago, and an accusation from his estranged wife that Kane was both bet on NHL games and of domestic violence. The NHL said there was “no evidence” to support these claims after an investigation.

Kane was also sued by a women accusing him of assault in 2016, which he was cleared of. He was also charged with one count of criminal trespassing and four counts of non-criminal harassment, which he pled not guilty to. The case was dismissed.

“I think my message to the fans would be I’ve done my due diligence,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people. As Evander said, he’s been involved in communities of the teams that he’s been with in the past. Certainly we’re trying to win, trying to be a more competitive team. It’s a move made to make our team better.

“At the same time, the time that I’ve spent with Evander on a Zoom call…we had dinner the other night in Vancouver, spent two and a half hours together the night before on Monday night, [coach Dave Tippett] and I and Evander. We asked him a lot of questions. We had a lot of conversations. Over two and a half hours you can talk about a lot of things.

“I left that dinner feeling that Evander would be a real positive addition to our hockey team. Like Evander said…Evander is 30. He’s been through a lot of experiences in his life, and I believe there’s another opportunity here that can be a positive experience for all of us, for the fans, for Evander, and the Edmonton Oilers.”

Kane has had plenty of on-ice success in his career.

Originally selected in the first round (No. 4) in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane has 506 points (264 goals, 242 assists) over 12 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks.

Kane, who will make his Oilers debut on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, scored 26 goals in 64 games in 2019-20 and 22 goals in 56 games last season.

“For me, life is a process,” Kane said. “You’re not going to have the same mindset or act the same way from 14 to 20 to 25 to now I’m 30. You live in you learn. I think everybody in this room has probably made a lot of mistakes. They’re just not documented. They’re just not publicly recorded. They’re not questioned.

“I’m not sitting here saying that I’m perfect. I think for me, it’s part of life, making mistakes, living and learning from them.

“I view myself as a leader. It’s funny that people think I’m going to come in and I’m just some kid on the playground that’s going to disrupt everything and that’s just not the case. I’ve had a lot of experience on and off the ice. I’ve been in this league a long time. And I try to share those experiences with guys on the team, and try to prevent them from making those same mistakes that I have.

“For me, I look at it as I’m an experienced guy coming in. I’m looking to add to the group in a positive way and I’m really excited about the opportunity. I think it’s really great.”