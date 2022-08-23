BCGEU and BC government set to resume talks in the midst of job action

The BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee and the BC government are set to resume talks and get back to the bargaining table in the midst of ongoing job action.

It’s the first bit of good news surrounding job action taken by the BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) that began last week.

According to a statement from the BCGEU, last night, the Public Service Agency invited the BCGEU to resume talks. The bargaining committee accepted the invitation, but the logistics are still being confirmed.

It seems like a major step in the right direction, according to the BCGEU.

Job action has already been felt by both the BC liquor and cannabis industries.

We learned last week that BC liquor stores were going to limit the amount of alcohol customers can purchase.

“This is a significant development and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies.”

However, while talks being set to resume is a positive sign, the ongoing job action will not cease.

“In order to maintain that pressure, the union’s current job action will remain in effect until further notice.”

The BCGEU adds that the parties have agreed to a media and member communications blackout so no further comment will be made.