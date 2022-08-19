“This is insane”: BC liquor stores limiting sales as worker strike continues

BCGEU job action at BC Liquor Distribution Centres is forcing government-run liquor stores to limit their sales.

Bars, restaurants and individuals will only be permitted to buy a certain quantity of alcohol.

Purchases will be limited to no more than three of any individual item (or SKU) per day.

This is effective immediately and until further notice.

“Restrictions will apply to all products—except beer—and will remain in place until the LDB distribution centres resume operations,” said the BC Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE) in a statement.

“This is insane. The only reason BC Liquor Stores are rationing quantities is because of the BCGEU strike, which is shutting down BC’s vital liquor distribution warehouses,” said ABLE BC Executive Director Jeff Guignard.

Guinard adds that the limits will have a major impact on the food and beverage industry.

“This is deeply frustrating for the pubs and restaurants still struggling to recover from the financial damage of the pandemic.”

Private liquor stores in BC will not be implementing sales restrictions.

“We will continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability, while supplies last,” said Guinard.

“This needs to stop before it gets worse. We urge both sides to get back to the negotiation table immediately before doing further damage to BC’s economy.”

ABLE notes that BC’s liquor industry contributes $15 billion to the province’s economy and generates $1.2 billion in direct revenue for the government.