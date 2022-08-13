Union issues strike notice on behalf of 33,000 government employees

A union representing BC public servants has announced plans to go on strike.

On Friday, August 12, BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) issued a 72-hour strike notice on behalf of 33,000 members who work for the provincial government.

“Whether it’s fighting wildfires, protecting at-risk children, staffing the court system, or running liquor and cannabis stores, the BC public service is there for us,” reads a statement on their website. “But as the cost of living skyrockets, these workers are falling behind. Now is the time to invest in sustainable public services, for our future.”

According to the release, a collective agreement between the union and the Public Service Agency (PSA) expired on April 1. On February 8, discussions were underway for a new agreement. However, on April 6, bargaining reached an impasse with 95% of union members voting in favour of job action on June 22. Even though both parties met again in July, talks quickly broke down.

Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president and chair of the union’s public service bargaining committee, said that the members have been “crystal clear” that this round of bargaining was “cost of living protection for their wages.”

“The strike vote in June and issuing strike notice today is a message to government that our members are serious,” said Smith.

The BC public service bargaining unit will be in a legal position to take job action as of 2:46 pm, Monday, August 15.