Father and son help honour heroes who saved their lives two years apart

A group of heroes who helped save the lives of father and son hockey players nearly two years apart were honoured today in a ceremony in the arena where the harrowing events occurred.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) awarded its Vital Link Award to six bystanders, including three PNE staff members, today at the Agrodome.

The group helped Jason Louie when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after a drop-in hockey game in February of this year.

“The game had finished and most of the other players had left,” explained Brian Twaites, a paramedic public information officer with BCEHS. “Jason, Michelle Preston, Brad Wilson, and Matt Heffring were still packing their gear and making their way out of the arena. As Jason was leaving the dressing room, he began to feel unwell, sat down and suddenly collapsed in cardiac arrest.

“Fortunately Michelle, Brad, and Matt were still around and able to react. Michelle quickly initiated CPR, and Brad called for help and went to find an automated external defibrillator (AED). Matt also provided CPR with Michelle.”

The PNE team was able to respond immediately after hearing about a collapse at the Agrodome on their radio.

“Mike Nasr and Mark Knowles ran to the scene while Harj Sandhu called 911 and relayed crucial information, including clear directions to the Agrodome,” added Twaites.

Staff members arrived with oxygen and an AED, and together with the other bystanders were able to help save his life.

The BCEHS Vital Link Award is given to bystanders who use CPR or an AED in cardiac arrest emergencies. According to the organization, those actions are crucial to a patient’s successful survival.

One of the heroes that day may have experienced a little déjà vu, as Nasr had also helped Jason’s father when he had a similar experience in 2022.

In February of that year, Harry Louie was playing drop-in hockey at the Agrodome when he began experiencing chest pain. Nasr came to his aid, providing aspirin and monitoring him until paramedics arrived.

“Mike, we’re glad you were able to be in the right place at the right time in 2022 and again in 2024. To be involved in the care of two different family members at two separate events, that is really an amazing feat.”

Jason also thanked everyone involved in helping him be here today.

“Thank you to my friends, colleagues, teammates, Emergency Health Services and the PNE,” he said during the ceremony. “I 100% appreciate them, and fully have my life to thank for the actions of everyone involved.”

According to Shelley Frost, president and chief executive officer of the PNE, each of the eight buildings on-site is equipped with an AED. There is also one installed in each of the two security cars and six additional mobile AEDs for use around the grounds.